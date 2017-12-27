Yesterday, CNN managed to get some video from behind some foliage of President Trump playing golf.
PULITZER! This CNN footage of Trump golfing is 'light years beyond parody' https://t.co/SThkQ1oY5A
That’s apparently not going to happen today:
Yesterday & 2 other times during POTUS' Winter vacation,CNN cameras captured Trump golfing, from public sidewalk. Today, not possible pic.twitter.com/EIfmWCj5kD
Mysterious white truck blocked TV news crew from getting shots of Trump playing golf in Fla., I’m told. As photojournalist moved the camera, he said, truck moved w/him to block the picture. The unmarked truck parked when Trump was apparently at hole, then drove off after.
There will be no Pulitzer submission-worthy video reporting on this day.
Updates:
CNN is on it:
And here comes @cnn with more on the Trump truck golf block. pic.twitter.com/VFDiST7TWP
"You Can't See Me" ❌ 👀 A large truck is attempting to block cameras from capturing video of President Donald Trump golfing 🚚 🏌 https://t.co/qeO0k6c4YP pic.twitter.com/YO34DA6MGq
The Secret Service reportedly said the truck has nothing to do with them:
.@Kevinliptakcnn reports @SecretService saying they did not provide the box truck to block the view of Trump golfing pic.twitter.com/cWv7jtrlC0
