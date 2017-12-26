Vanity Fair had the audacity to run this video featuring suggestions for Hillary Clinton New Years resolutions:
Maybe it's time for Hillary Clinton to take up a new hobby in 2018 pic.twitter.com/sbE78rA5At
— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 23, 2017
Hillary’s #1 fan Peter Daou had been on vacation, but that was apparently so beyond the pale it was worth putting the fun on temporary hold to defend Clinton’s honor:
Repugnant. Sexist. And yet another example of why the problem was less Russia and the GOP but the mainstream media, who treated @HillaryClinton with dripping disdain for the duration of the 2016 election. And for all of 2017. Ugh.
Now back to my break… https://t.co/7CmJBWV5xM
— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 27, 2017
Daou was NOT alone:
— Maria_L (@iMaria_L) December 27, 2017
Really terrible. Her incredible service to our country, Vanity Fair considers a "hobby" 😡#CancelVanityFair
— Karina Tejas (@KarinaTejas) December 27, 2017
#CancelVanityFair https://t.co/vdYf9aozEv
— Tired Raccoon (@RaccoonTired) December 27, 2017
I didn’t renew my subscription. Now I’m glad.
— Deborah Lima (@DebLimaBean) December 27, 2017
Well good luck with that backlash, Vanity Fair! #PassThePopcorn
LMAO!
I can't add to the hilarity of this, it needs nothing else. https://t.co/xLorFI29g4
— BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) December 27, 2017
— Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) December 27, 2017