Vanity Fair had the audacity to run this video featuring suggestions for Hillary Clinton New Years resolutions:

Maybe it's time for Hillary Clinton to take up a new hobby in 2018 pic.twitter.com/sbE78rA5At — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 23, 2017

Hillary’s #1 fan Peter Daou had been on vacation, but that was apparently so beyond the pale it was worth putting the fun on temporary hold to defend Clinton’s honor:

Repugnant. Sexist. And yet another example of why the problem was less Russia and the GOP but the mainstream media, who treated @HillaryClinton with dripping disdain for the duration of the 2016 election. And for all of 2017. Ugh. Now back to my break… https://t.co/7CmJBWV5xM — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 27, 2017

Daou was NOT alone:

Really terrible. Her incredible service to our country, Vanity Fair considers a "hobby" 😡#CancelVanityFair — Karina Tejas (@KarinaTejas) December 27, 2017

I didn’t renew my subscription. Now I’m glad. — Deborah Lima (@DebLimaBean) December 27, 2017

Well good luck with that backlash, Vanity Fair! #PassThePopcorn