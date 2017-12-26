As Twitchy told you Tuesday morning, actress Jenna Fischer, aka Pam from “The Office,” tweeted a bogus detail from the tax bill that was retweeted heavily:

Fischer later acknowledged her original tweet was wrong, but of course the correction wasn’t retweeted nearly as much:

However, former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau unsurprisingly forgave Fischer tweeting without knowing what she was talking about:

Hey, if one of the few conservative celebs got a detail wrong about a bill Obama championed, the former president’s flacks would be equally forgiving, right? *Eye roll*

Trending

That’s really helpful, just maybe not like Favreau hoped:

Go figure! Nice to have somebody on the Left make that known as well.

Gee, where would liberal Hollywood get their misinformation from? And vice-versa:

Fact check: TRUE.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaGOP Tax BillJenna FischerJon Favreau