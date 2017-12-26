As Twitchy told you Tuesday morning, actress Jenna Fischer, aka Pam from “The Office,” tweeted a bogus detail from the tax bill that was retweeted heavily:

Pam from 'The Office' STILL HASN'T DELETED her bogus twet on tax reform https://t.co/SBSpqWUo9x — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 26, 2017

It's actually remarkable how many prominent and/or generally well-informed people I've seen on twitter who believe this was part of the final tax bill. (It wasn't!) pic.twitter.com/EOjeTDvUtI — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) December 26, 2017

Fischer later acknowledged her original tweet was wrong, but of course the correction wasn’t retweeted nearly as much:

Thanks for your tweets! I had some facts wrong. Teachers surveyed by Scholastic in 2016 personally spent an average of $530 on school supplies for students. Teachers who worked at high-poverty schools spent an average of $672. The tax deduction was capped at $250. — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) December 25, 2017

However, former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau unsurprisingly forgave Fischer tweeting without knowing what she was talking about:

You think a lot of celebs were following the conference committee markup closely? — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) December 26, 2017

Hey, if one of the few conservative celebs got a detail wrong about a bill Obama championed, the former president’s flacks would be equally forgiving, right? *Eye roll*

I mean, no? But then again, maybe celebs who don't know what's in the bill shouldn't tweet about it? (I don't really care about the Jenna Fischer tweet that much, but *a lot* of prominent people I follow have been tweeting versions of this.) — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) December 26, 2017

How many media stories are there for them to follow about exactly what dropped from the House and Senate versions? This isn’t some fake news thing. Most Republican Congressman can’t name what’s in the bill! And they voted for it! — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) December 26, 2017

That’s really helpful, just maybe not like Favreau hoped:

I love that Jon here is basically saying we should stop listening to celebrities about politics because they honestly have no clue what they’re talking about. Which is a nice bit of clarity from him. https://t.co/WVJeDTNZEw — Fiscal Therapist (@BigLifeMark) December 26, 2017

It's almost as if celebs shouldn't be relied upon for political info. https://t.co/HlSisjH4P8 — Horny Devil Bird of Texas (@Oenonewept) December 26, 2017

Go figure! Nice to have somebody on the Left make that known as well.

Well if they don't follow it closely they should shut their face holes, and maybe their media acolytes should stop RTing them as if they were policy experts. https://t.co/FXuGhSiPD4 — Brad Slager 💻🥃🎬🍸 (@MartiniShark) December 26, 2017

Jon Favreau: How To Make Excuses and Alienate People https://t.co/Y5K6hNlkFp — Hurley Ferk (@HurleyFerk) December 27, 2017

If they weren't they shouldn't be tweeting wrong facts should they. They are still adults and are role models to millions. https://t.co/2kfEY5USJI — jcolem11 (@Hondurican16) December 27, 2017

Maybe people who weren't following it closely should refrain from telling people what was in it? https://t.co/XtKVNsybTF — RBe (@RBPundit) December 26, 2017

I mean if they’re trying to advocate and point fingers,maybe they should do their research?

Havent you learned anything? https://t.co/4AwNUDWTS9 — Cameron Cruz (@ccruz280) December 26, 2017

NO, like always they get their tweeting points from @DailyKos & the @DNC https://t.co/MSK1UoFOax — Lrry Keho (@lrrykeho) December 26, 2017

A world where voters tune out celebrities who don't know what they're talking about scares the hell out of these people. https://t.co/6WUp2XXN9a — BT (@back_ttys) December 26, 2017

Nah they were following ppl like Joy Reid and you telling them millions will literally be dying https://t.co/b4O8sP9xaK — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) December 26, 2017

Gee, where would liberal Hollywood get their misinformation from? And vice-versa:

Reminder: Same party that had Jack Black out selling the Iran Deal. https://t.co/hIbY2DYbtt — Dan (@danieltobin) December 26, 2017

Fact check: TRUE.