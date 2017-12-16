Rob Reiner hasn’t tried to hide his disdain for President Trump while helping spread the Dems’ “Russia collusion” narrative, but now he’s broadened the scope of his “constitutional crisis” warning to include Fox News:

Make no mistake,by attacking Mueller,DT's state run TV(Fox) is pushing US to a constitutional crisis. Be prepared to take the streets. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 16, 2017

Take the streets? From whom?

What particular streets will you be manning out there, Meathead? Oh, and, if you want to borrow my pocket copy of the Constitution please provide a mailing address. https://t.co/HjKlVYJcEP — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) December 16, 2017

Don’t worry, Rob, there’s always CNN and many other media outlets pushing your narrative.

The obligatory follow-up to a Rob Reiner tweet:

That’s just what the Russians want everybody to believe!! *Eye roll*

It must be painful to have your stupid switch stuck on 11. #Caring https://t.co/IAXtZZuvmF — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 16, 2017

This civil war is gonna be a laugh riot. https://t.co/6RoIMXp5VT — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 16, 2017

Wasn’t the 7th constitutional crisis like 2 weeks ago? https://t.co/3VIe1l8fdn — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) December 16, 2017

Not exactly an invasion from Genghis Khan and the Mongols, but sure. See you on the streets Rob. https://t.co/WkaxwyKxeA — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 16, 2017

You guys are so detached from reality… https://t.co/KHsjYt6jxD — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) December 16, 2017

And, scene.

