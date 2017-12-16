Rob Reiner hasn’t tried to hide his disdain for President Trump while helping spread the Dems’ “Russia collusion” narrative, but now he’s broadened the scope of his “constitutional crisis” warning to include Fox News:

Take the streets? From whom?

Don’t worry, Rob, there’s always CNN and many other media outlets pushing your narrative.

The obligatory follow-up to a Rob Reiner tweet:

That’s just what the Russians want everybody to believe!! *Eye roll*

And, scene.

