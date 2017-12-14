“The end of the Internet as we know it” — who wore it better, Bernie Sanders or CNN?
This is the end of the internet as we know it. In Congress and in the courts we must fight back. #NetNeutrality pic.twitter.com/ExKx7LFZwj
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 14, 2017
Hey @CNN, absurd headlines like this are why people don't trust you. pic.twitter.com/dnAL7RM3NK
— Curtis Kalin (@CurtisKalin) December 14, 2017
What a coincidence!
CNN basically just re-posting Bernie at this point pic.twitter.com/3CWabP5Te0
— Blake Seitz (@BlakeSeitz) December 14, 2017
Well there you have it. An “objective” media outlet’s spin is indistinguishable from a partisan socialist.