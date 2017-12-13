Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee attempted to offer congratulations to the winner in last night’s Alabama special election for the U.S. Senate, but there was a little problem with the tweet that was eventually deleted but saved for posterity:

Looks like @JacksonLeeTX18 deleted her stirring tribute, but now we know she's on the Doug Moore train. pic.twitter.com/ezU54L8IFL — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) December 13, 2017

And guess what happened after Jackson Lee congratulated “Doug Moore”:

You’re…welcome? — Doug Moore (@DMooreNFL) December 13, 2017

LOL.