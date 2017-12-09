As you know, CNN had another embarrassing day and had to correct a story that began as a “bombshell” and ended as a fizzled dud.

White House Press Secretary added insult to injury after spotting CNN making a different goof:

Umm…

I know Raj Shah.

I've worked with Raj Shah.

This is not @RajShah45.

…. @CNN you're losing more credibility by the hour. Time to reboot. https://t.co/2hZ3UqGacS — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) December 9, 2017

Way to go, CNN — again.

Oh man. This is the other Raj Shah, the one who runs the Rockefeller Foundation. https://t.co/W9AO7NwkOO — Josh Barro (@jbarro) December 9, 2017

That would be the former head of USAID, not the White House press aide https://t.co/5A1mxswmU1 — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) December 9, 2017

Did CNN use their “sources” to confirm that first? *Eye roll*

So @CNN just runs with a picture they think matches an ethnic name? Today would eat up all of @brianstelter’s show if it were Fox crapping the bed and not his network. https://t.co/BSdnUpQlEr — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 9, 2017

My god what is wrong with CNN? They need to go out of business, this is getting out of control https://t.co/N30Na1rq40 — Dagny Delinquent (@DagnyDelinquent) December 9, 2017

This is pathetic @cnn geez at least get right person. You’d think after your stellar day with @DonaldJTrumpJr reporting you’d be more careful. https://t.co/OFtfgmZmhg — LMN (@txlcunningham) December 9, 2017

Actor Kal Penn was among those piling on:

Hey @cnn our Raj Shahs don’t all look alike https://t.co/3VI8TF5hRD — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) December 9, 2017

Ouch!

***

