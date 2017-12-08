The DNC’s Unity Reform Commission is meeting today in an attempt to hash out the 2020 nomination process to possibly avoid another debacle like what happened last year:

This weekend the Unity Reform Commission is meeting in DC. Share your opinions on the presidential primary process here: https://t.co/BNOxPXXq3K — Our Revolution (@OurRevolution) December 6, 2017

The Unity Reform Commission is voting to remove 60% of the superdelegates while putting other boundaries in place for transparency. pic.twitter.com/um9y72a9Ee — Diane Russell (@MissWrite) December 8, 2017

.@TomPerez at Unity Reform Commission Meeting: “We all succeed when we all succeed.” pic.twitter.com/k6CgWnBnM4 — Nomiki Konst 🐴🦄🐴 (@NomikiKonst) December 8, 2017

Catchy, Mr. Perez. Right up there with “A vote for Hillary is a vote for Hillary.” But, ironically but not surprisingly, the Unity Commission meeting was hampered by some disunity:

"Your process is tainted. You know that. The public was largely excluded by not being invited…" Prior to votes at DNC Unity Reform Commission Meeting members of the public interrupt and hold up signs reading "Democratic Party or Undemocratic Party?" https://t.co/eTROAlzhTC pic.twitter.com/xeVTlzoVQJ — CSPAN (@cspan) December 8, 2017

Two public attendees @DNC unity meeting tried to pass out signs saying "Democratic party or Undemocratic party?" Security brought in. Man spoke up criticizing DNC for trying to take their signs. pic.twitter.com/AIzm6Lv0qH — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) December 8, 2017

Multiple security guards in the #UnityReformCommission room right now. https://t.co/IPMtpFMNGO — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 8, 2017

Pass that popcorn!