Among the critics of President Trump’s decision (following the advice of the vast majority of the U.S. Senate until some learned Trump was actually going to do it) is former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes:

In addition to making goal of peace even less possible, Trump is risking huge blowback against the US and Americans. For no reason other than a political promise he doesn't even understand. https://t.co/NxJU1NeIDZ — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) December 6, 2017

Oh really?

Man who helped give Iran untold billions and legalized their nuclear program has some thoughts on how recognizing the capital of an ally will destabilize the region.https://t.co/RA3Ed5qUoS — Parker O'Brien (@parks_dept) December 6, 2017

Ha! And it’s fun watching Dems hammering Trump’s decision pretend their side didn’t also spend years calling for the same thing:

https://t.co/74JXG7CT2U

"And Jerusalem will remain the capital of Israel, and it must remain undivided." –Barack Obama, 2008https://t.co/wx88tUU9NP — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) December 6, 2017

But in defense of Rhodes and Obama, Obama didn't mean it and welched anyway. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 6, 2017

Senate was unanimous in urging him to do this — 90-0. Did they not understand as well? https://t.co/PR2z9yfUmq — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) December 6, 2017

D’OH!

There is no peace deal that would not include Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The rest is @brhodes cowering to threats from terrorist https://t.co/MF088PT0Sk — Jake valabov (@JakeValabov) December 6, 2017

Maybe former Obama flacks are uncomfortable no longer being in positions to send away pallets of cash in order to “solve” problems.