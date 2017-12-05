As Twitchy told you Tuesday, Republican Sen. Jeff Flake made a “country over party” donation of $100 to Democrat candidate Doug Jones in his campaign to defeat Roy Moore in Alabama.

Alyssa Milano was somewhat happy to see that:

But still, Milano wasn’t FULLY impressed:

There’s always something! And we assume Milano wouldn’t consider “country over party” to be an acceptable response to her criticism, all because Flake supported the wrong party on the tax plan.

