As Twitchy told you Tuesday, Republican Sen. Jeff Flake made a “country over party” donation of $100 to Democrat candidate Doug Jones in his campaign to defeat Roy Moore in Alabama.

Country over Party pic.twitter.com/JZMTaEYdxQ — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) December 5, 2017

Alyssa Milano was somewhat happy to see that:

But still, Milano wasn’t FULLY impressed:

How did you vote on the #TaxScamBill? Oh yeah. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 5, 2017

There’s always something! And we assume Milano wouldn’t consider “country over party” to be an acceptable response to her criticism, all because Flake supported the wrong party on the tax plan.

Well, that didn't go as well as you hoped. pic.twitter.com/oED21EXnGX — Cranky Gordon (@CrankyGordon) December 6, 2017

Life isn't going well when your moral high ground battle is with Alyssa Milano. — Murphy (@IceStationMrphy) December 6, 2017

Sorry Flake, even Alyssa isn't buying it and she'll believe anything. — Howard P (@howardp804) December 6, 2017

***

Related:

Alyssa Milano warns ‘#TaxScamBill’ first step toward GOP taking away your… [connection lost]

Ajit Pai absolutely CRUSHES Mark Ruffalo and Alyssa Milano on Russian bots and #NetNeutrality

Flake OUT! Ariz. GOP Sen. Jeff Flake says he won’t seek re-election