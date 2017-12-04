Democrat rhetoric about the GOP tax bill has reached apocalyptic levels, and Larry Summers offered his contribution:

Economist Larry Summers predicts 10,000 will die per year due to tax reform https://t.co/OZ2rZGIH5A — CNBC (@CNBC) December 4, 2017

We expected nothing less from the former director of Obama’s National Economic Council. Summers was referring specifically to the part of the bill that would remove the Obamacare individual mandate.

This is an incredibly stupid, irresponsible & dishonest thing to say. I don't like the tax bill either, but removing a provision that forces people to buy something or pay a penalty if they don't does not lead to death. Dishonesty isn't a good foundation for change. Shameful. https://t.co/78LMBIfAlI — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 4, 2017

DEMOCRAT Larry again makes crazy predictions that can't be measured. — Jonny Oates (@JonnyOates) December 4, 2017

This guy is such a clown!!! — David Peck (@dpeck100) December 4, 2017

10k? That insane. At least 10 million. Maybe 100 million. AT LEAST. IT'S SCIENCE PEOPLE…SCIENCE! https://t.co/AS83zJV7iB — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) December 4, 2017

Well, at least climate change is a redundant concern now. 🙄 https://t.co/Ah6l2VoyD6 — John Groves (@jfgroves) December 4, 2017

Approximately 20,000 people die every year from hot takes. https://t.co/oB78XDrFOi — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) December 4, 2017

Lol… Larry Summers has always been a fool. https://t.co/TkibttbDDP — Ready for Christmas (@Rschrim) December 4, 2017

2.6 million people die in the U.S. every year. 10,000 is a rounding error. https://t.co/aDhjzgvATK https://t.co/vi8KSsrI7y — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 4, 2017

It doesn't count because he didn't say that people will LITERALLY die. https://t.co/lBaqR6Sf6U — Alex F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) December 4, 2017

Wait. Maybe we're reading this wrong and Summers is actually threatening to kill 10,000 people a year himself if tax reform passes. https://t.co/dRXHv9hcnG — RBe (@RBPundit) December 4, 2017

Did H W Bush or Clinton's tax increases save 10,000 lives every year? https://t.co/iGjLc3Gm5i — Cranky Gordon (@CrankyGordon) December 4, 2017

Summers’ game could be played all day:

If enacting policies that could adversely impact health insurance costs is equivalent to killing people, how much blood do Obama and Democrats have on their hands due to ACA? So tedious. https://t.co/2hcMxSI42r — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 4, 2017

The Left’s formula is really getting worn out:

(Insert large number) people will die because of (insert Republican policy). Rinse, repeat. 🖕 https://t.co/cF93ztfSyx — The Real Bepo (D) (@TheRealBepo) December 4, 2017

No wonder the Dems are having trouble getting people to pay attention.