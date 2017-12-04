Democrat rhetoric about the GOP tax bill has reached apocalyptic levels, and Larry Summers offered his contribution:

We expected nothing less from the former director of Obama’s National Economic Council. Summers was referring specifically to the part of the bill that would remove the Obamacare individual mandate.

Summers’ game could be played all day:

The Left’s formula is really getting worn out:

No wonder the Dems are having trouble getting people to pay attention.

