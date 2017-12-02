Early this morning, the U.S. Senate narrowly passed the GOP tax bill. Judging from the nearly apocalyptic tone of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ response combined with the reality involved in what it would take to provide America with his wish list of “free” stuff, this might be one of the great projections of all time:

Trending

The irony is thick.

Ha!

Sanders’ intentional lack of self-awareness is comical.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #GOPTaxBillBernie Sanders