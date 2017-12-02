Early this morning, the U.S. Senate narrowly passed the GOP tax bill. Judging from the nearly apocalyptic tone of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ response combined with the reality involved in what it would take to provide America with his wish list of “free” stuff, this might be one of the great projections of all time:

Historians will look back on Dec. 1, 2017 and conclude this was one of the great robberies in US history because Republicans are looting the Treasury. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 2, 2017

Someone alert the authorities: Senate Republicans are looting the Treasury. I’m live now speaking about the Republican tax bill: https://t.co/pcPrFdrc8K — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 2, 2017

I say to my Republican colleagues: The American people are catching on. While you may get away with this act of looting tonight, history is not on your side. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 2, 2017

The irony is thick.

You can’t rob the treasury when it’s your own damn money, Mr Three Houses https://t.co/8yzSf9HWWS — NoOneOfConsequence (@StarDogCh4mpion) December 2, 2017

Ha!

All government is funded by looting. You're just mad because they aren't looting the people you want to loot. https://t.co/QyNOJPZA1a — CDP 🐗⚾👏 (@cdpayne79) December 2, 2017

Like the way your wife looted the college & the bank? Like that, Bernie? https://t.co/8RlKprjoW1 — Warped Willie (@WarpedWillie) December 2, 2017

Sanders’ intentional lack of self-awareness is comical.