In South Florida today, one van driver was just begging to be pulled over, according to the pool reporter:

A vehicle tried to cut into President Trump's motorcade in Florida per @SchmitzMedia pic.twitter.com/V5eKSCWfnj — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) November 25, 2017

From the pool report:

“At one point a man in a red van attempted to cut into the motorcade. Local law enforcement pulled over the vehicle, where the driver made obscene gestures and screamed several expletives.”

BAD idea.

Wow, driver of red van attempts to cut into to presidential motorcade … via pooler @SchmitzMedia — Tom LoBianco (@tomlobianco) November 25, 2017