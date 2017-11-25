After NPR analyst and American Urban Radio Networks WH reporter April Ryan tried to turn #PieGate into a thing, Trump supporters Diamond & Silk took Ryan to task on Fox News this morning:
.@DiamondandSilk: "The only thing [@AprilDRyan] knows how to cook and serve is the very fake news." pic.twitter.com/mdqaKYySwP
— Fox News (@FoxNews) November 25, 2017
Because of Trump-era “journalism” & stuff, that apparently begged for this response from Ryan:
Oh wow slow news day. Now the fruit loop factory with Rock and Burlap chimes in. Fake! Oh Lawd ! You guys are walking and talking fake! Merry Christmas! https://t.co/XixxUgqN7I
— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 25, 2017
Joy Reid loves it, naturally:
Rock and Burlap! I am zead. 🤣 https://t.co/j1iY0CEahY
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 25, 2017
But wait a minute:
"Slow news day" from the White House correspondent and CNN analyst who dogged Sanders for hours about homemade pie https://t.co/dGbACb4iDp
— Mo (@molratty) November 25, 2017
Ryan’s “slow news day” snark about a reaction to a nontroversy she started is as ironic as it gets!
This is like watching a slow motion train wreck. https://t.co/Fk6RoFoSSI
— Mo (@molratty) November 25, 2017
It really is!
How a White House Correspondent engages on Twitter. Triggered by pecan pies and resorts to childish name calling. Compelling "journalism". https://t.co/93saxnOuUD
— Faith M. (@faithmfm) November 25, 2017
#journalism https://t.co/dmMctFF3u6
— Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) November 25, 2017
Pass the pie, please.
