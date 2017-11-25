After NPR analyst and American Urban Radio Networks WH reporter April Ryan tried to turn #PieGate into a thing, Trump supporters Diamond & Silk took Ryan to task on Fox News this morning:

Because of Trump-era “journalism” & stuff, that apparently begged for this response from Ryan:

Joy Reid loves it, naturally:

But wait a minute:

Ryan’s “slow news day” snark about a reaction to a nontroversy she started is as ironic as it gets!

It really is!

Pass the pie, please.

