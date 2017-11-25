After NPR analyst and American Urban Radio Networks WH reporter April Ryan tried to turn #PieGate into a thing, Trump supporters Diamond & Silk took Ryan to task on Fox News this morning:

.@DiamondandSilk: "The only thing [@AprilDRyan] knows how to cook and serve is the very fake news." pic.twitter.com/mdqaKYySwP — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 25, 2017

Because of Trump-era “journalism” & stuff, that apparently begged for this response from Ryan:

Oh wow slow news day. Now the fruit loop factory with Rock and Burlap chimes in. Fake! Oh Lawd ! You guys are walking and talking fake! Merry Christmas! https://t.co/XixxUgqN7I — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 25, 2017

Joy Reid loves it, naturally:

Rock and Burlap! I am zead. 🤣 https://t.co/j1iY0CEahY — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 25, 2017

But wait a minute:

"Slow news day" from the White House correspondent and CNN analyst who dogged Sanders for hours about homemade pie https://t.co/dGbACb4iDp — Mo (@molratty) November 25, 2017

Ryan’s “slow news day” snark about a reaction to a nontroversy she started is as ironic as it gets!

This is like watching a slow motion train wreck. https://t.co/Fk6RoFoSSI — Mo (@molratty) November 25, 2017

It really is!

How a White House Correspondent engages on Twitter. Triggered by pecan pies and resorts to childish name calling. Compelling "journalism". https://t.co/93saxnOuUD — Faith M. (@faithmfm) November 25, 2017

Pass the pie, please.

