Eminem’s Trump-bashing video called “The Storm” was a big hit with The Resistance (including John Kerry and Colin Kaepernick), but the rapper is upset about who didn’t take notice:

.@Eminem 'Extremely Angry' Trump Did Not Respond to His Freestyle Rap Bashing https://t.co/qjvEXz5rEl pic.twitter.com/ys0oqUHzhJ — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 24, 2017

From The Hill:

In an interview with Shade 45, Eminem’s channel on Sirius XM radio, the rapper said that he “can’t stand” Trump and is furious that Trump has ignored the rapper’s viral video slamming the president and his supporters. “I was and still am extremely angry,” Eminem told the hosts. “I can’t stand that motherf—er.”

[…]

“I feel like he’s not paying attention to me,” the Detroit rapper said Tuesday. “I was kind of waiting for him to say something and for some reason, he didn’t say anything.”

Get the #SadTrombone warmed up!

Wow @Eminem is such a whiny brat. "I feel like he's not paying attention to me," the Detroit rapper said Tuesday. "I was kind of waiting for him to say something and for some reason, he didn't say anything." Reeks of desperation. https://t.co/TjAKrNb0P1 — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) November 24, 2017

I thought Eminem was cooler than this. https://t.co/0kg7vn7U7O — Phil (@philthatremains) November 24, 2017

Peep how Eminem made a 10 minute freestyle about Trump and didn’t respond but he responded to Lavar Ball’s remarks. You know what that means? Lavar Ball is more influential than Eminem. Facts only. — JoBuns Fan Acct. (@RiqueThaRuler_) November 24, 2017

When your publicity stunt fails https://t.co/cU6vdd3hQw — أحمد (@ADubeissi) November 25, 2017

But of course there’s a conclusion that will be inevitable for many:

If you recognize that @realDonaldTrump went after @Lavarbigballer who didn’t thank him and not @Eminem who spent 5 minutes burning him and don’t see blatant racism – see an optometrist- your ass is blind af. — Jaime Primak (@JaimePrimak) November 24, 2017

Bc you aren’t bold AND black https://t.co/jdRP8rKQyC — Black Audrey Hepburn. (@NotWthoutPearls) November 25, 2017

He would respond but you are white https://t.co/3Gwm0rjKQG — Rachel Rose (@Rosequeen1951) November 25, 2017

You ain’t Black. He doesn’t care about white folks criticizing him. https://t.co/NcnWuAVTTT — lisa 🎄 (@ItsOnly1Lisa) November 25, 2017

Maybe people like Chelsea Manning and Joe Scarborough would beg to differ.