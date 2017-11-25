Eminem’s Trump-bashing video called “The Storm” was a big hit with The Resistance (including John Kerry and Colin Kaepernick), but the rapper is upset about who didn’t take notice:

From The Hill:

In an interview with Shade 45, Eminem’s channel on Sirius XM radio, the rapper said that he “can’t stand” Trump and is furious that Trump has ignored the rapper’s viral video slamming the president and his supporters.

“I was and still am extremely angry,” Eminem told the hosts. “I can’t stand that motherf—er.”
[…]
“I feel like he’s not paying attention to me,” the Detroit rapper said Tuesday. “I was kind of waiting for him to say something and for some reason, he didn’t say anything.”

Get the #SadTrombone warmed up!

But of course there’s a conclusion that will be inevitable for many:

Maybe people like Chelsea Manning and Joe Scarborough would beg to differ.

