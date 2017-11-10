President Trump is in the middle of his overseas trip and has stopped in Vietnam for the APEC forum. CNN’s Jim Acosta sounded somewhat suspicious of Sarah Huckabee Sanders description of what would and wouldn’t be happening:

No formal Trump Putin meeting @PressSec says. Only that they may "bump" into each other pic.twitter.com/mMKrSUURii — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 10, 2017

Trump did in fact meet Putin briefly. Resistance, start your engines:

US President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin just shook hands during the APEC class photo https://t.co/1XLLr6mNoh pic.twitter.com/hFqU8XlMby — CNN International (@cnni) November 10, 2017

Stand back, everybody!

Here’s Trump & his best friend Putin snuggling up today. More proof Trump’s the biggest traitor in the history of the United States of America. Not that we needed more. #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/SUt1zuSmNC — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 10, 2017

Could the Left’s reaction have turned out any other way?

Oh my god they are wearing matching shirts https://t.co/Dnw1lvdoHH — Queenie (@HelenOfMD) November 10, 2017

Awww how cute @realDonaldTrump and his #BFFPutin are wearing matching shirts. Don’t worry 🇺🇸 I’m sure it’s a coincidence — Kimberly (@kimrc11) November 10, 2017

They dressed like twins. — Jason Larsen (@SesetatsSeditin) November 10, 2017

What in the hell is with Putin and Trump wearing matching royal blue shirts in Vietnam photo? pic.twitter.com/3SahKXWas7 — Candace Schupay (@CandaceSchupay1) November 10, 2017

MORE “collusion”? Well, it’s customary, but whatever.

2 villains that are destroying our democracy — Vera Gen (@Strugachik) November 10, 2017

How does one say "mission accomplished" in Russian? — Marshall Barth (@theyarewatching) November 10, 2017

Trump walked over to him to shake his hand. Showing an eagerness to be in Putin’s presence. The power of the exchange is with Putin. — Tabitha Odell (@tabodell) November 10, 2017

I know that look…. Thats the "My Guy, Havent seen you in while, LETS GET TO SCAMMIN'" Look https://t.co/X9Qj1QFgoE — Ant_Knee (@PicoDe_Gallo) November 10, 2017

Like a giddy schoolboy before his headmaster. — SHRED (@Hobie_SHRED) November 10, 2017

Tight shot of Donald getting his marching orders — Shiva (@shivabeach) November 10, 2017

Meanwhile, more measured reactions snarked at The Resistance’s spiking blood pressure:

That's what leaders do..shake hands you idiots. https://t.co/Z4QFdCGfDb — SecureIntelNews (@SecureIntelNews) November 10, 2017

PROOF Trump is "colluding" with Putin. Impeach him now!!! 😜 /cray-cray Hillbot https://t.co/4A6cjYLhzz — DeniseVB (@blogho) November 10, 2017

That's it folks they are obviously colluding. 😂 #jk — Greg Afful (@GregAfful) November 10, 2017

And there is this pic.twitter.com/AV6rUMQzAF — Jazz (@jazzbeau0306) November 10, 2017

Putin – "Clinton wore it better, but she was too expensive." https://t.co/PwwliNXO9A — Steve Eggleston (@NoRunnyEggs) November 10, 2017

Ouch!