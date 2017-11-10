The terrorist threat to New York City remains high and officials are vigilant. Meanwhile, the MTA is reportedly tackling a different priority:

Via Free Beacon:

The common greeting will be replaced with “non-gendered terms,” such as “passengers,” “riders,” or “everyone.”

MTA spokesman Jon Weinstein said banning “ladies and gentlemen” would provide riders with “clearer information.”

“We’re fundamentally changing the way we talk with riders to give them better and clearer information,” he said.

The amNY story begins, “Prepare for more inclusive train delay announcements.”

Bill de Blasio just won a 2nd term and things continue to move forward quickly:

