The terrorist threat to New York City remains high and officials are vigilant. Meanwhile, the MTA is reportedly tackling a different priority:

The MTA is replacing "ladies and gentlemen" subway announcements with gender neutral terms https://t.co/NvvoLuaweR pic.twitter.com/HD7vZp2Ke8

Via Free Beacon:

The common greeting will be replaced with “non-gendered terms,” such as “passengers,” “riders,” or “everyone.”

MTA spokesman Jon Weinstein said banning “ladies and gentlemen” would provide riders with “clearer information.”

“We’re fundamentally changing the way we talk with riders to give them better and clearer information,” he said.