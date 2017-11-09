As Twitchy has reported, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul suffered six broken ribs and other injuries after being assaulted at his home by a neighbor. Federal charges are reportedly possible, which would mean authorities believe the assault was more than a “landscaping dispute” as the neighbor has claimed:

Shep reports: Multiple sources tell Fox that the Senator Rand Paul has been told to expect federal charges to be filed against his attacker.

The attack is believed to have been politically motivated. pic.twitter.com/gzcdVJkRZy — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) November 9, 2017

.@ShepNewsTeam: Trace it's beginning to sound like there's even more evidence this may have been politically motivated. @tracegallagher: Yeah there is… pic.twitter.com/Gn4Tv5akz2 — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) November 9, 2017

