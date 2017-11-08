The day after her 2016 election loss to Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, perhaps while sitting in a pile of tear-soaked Kleenex, offered this quote as a message of hope to her party:
Scripture tells us: Let us not grow weary in doing good, for in due season, we shall reap, if we do not lose heart. pic.twitter.com/snXfdLgZq8
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 9, 2016
Last night, Democrats won governorships in Virginia and New Jersey, and @HillaryClinton quoted herself quoting scripture:
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 8, 2017
She’s so very BACK!
Dems doing well again so Hillary comes bursting in like the Kool-aid Man https://t.co/8xk6bf61bp
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) November 8, 2017
Hillary taking credit for Dem wins last night is my favorite thing of the day so far.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 8, 2017
Good luck with that, Dems:
The Dems won in Virginia so here's Hillary coming back to make sure they never win again https://t.co/xKxGyQYA0D
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 8, 2017
And just like that, the Democratic wave was no more https://t.co/LjjIQ86vPc
— Brett LoGiurato (@BrettLoGiurato) November 8, 2017
Clinton can now use some of her post-election tweets, because her pre-election tweets certainly haven’t held up well.
— Wild Bill Kelso (@jwoodchips) November 8, 2017
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) November 8, 2017
She just strikes me as more… Stay-Puft
— Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) November 8, 2017
Ouch!