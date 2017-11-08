The day after her 2016 election loss to Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, perhaps while sitting in a pile of tear-soaked Kleenex, offered this quote as a message of hope to her party:

Last night, Democrats won governorships in Virginia and New Jersey, and @HillaryClinton quoted herself quoting scripture:

She’s so very BACK!

Good luck with that, Dems:

Clinton can now use some of her post-election tweets, because her pre-election tweets certainly haven’t held up well.

Ouch!

