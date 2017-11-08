The day after her 2016 election loss to Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, perhaps while sitting in a pile of tear-soaked Kleenex, offered this quote as a message of hope to her party:

Scripture tells us: Let us not grow weary in doing good, for in due season, we shall reap, if we do not lose heart. pic.twitter.com/snXfdLgZq8 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 9, 2016

Last night, Democrats won governorships in Virginia and New Jersey, and @HillaryClinton quoted herself quoting scripture:

She’s so very BACK!

Dems doing well again so Hillary comes bursting in like the Kool-aid Man https://t.co/8xk6bf61bp — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) November 8, 2017

Hillary taking credit for Dem wins last night is my favorite thing of the day so far. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 8, 2017

Good luck with that, Dems:

The Dems won in Virginia so here's Hillary coming back to make sure they never win again https://t.co/xKxGyQYA0D — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 8, 2017

And just like that, the Democratic wave was no more https://t.co/LjjIQ86vPc — Brett LoGiurato (@BrettLoGiurato) November 8, 2017

Clinton can now use some of her post-election tweets, because her pre-election tweets certainly haven’t held up well.

She just strikes me as more… Stay-Puft — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) November 8, 2017

Ouch!