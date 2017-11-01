New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke to reporters earlier about the terrorist attack in Manhattan yesterday. Specifically, the governor and mayor tried to make it clear they didn’t want to politicize the attack:

Cuomo and de Blasio say they aren't bothered Trump hasn't called—but are by anyone trying to politicize the ordeal https://t.co/bO1HINkI1e — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 1, 2017

"This was not a time to find blame," Cuomo added, speaking in NYC on briefing on Tuesday's Manhattan terror attack — Rick Karlin (@RickKarlinTU) November 1, 2017

Well, OK, they started to politicize it a little bit:

Gov. Cuomo: "The president's tweets were not helpful… they tended to point fingers and politicize the situation." (via ABC) pic.twitter.com/do91tuNLVe — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 1, 2017

After saying the attack shouldn’t be politicized, Cuomo and de Blasio followed up comments about the attack by slightly changing the subject:

Odd that New York mayor is talking about gun safety, gun laws when suspect Sayfullo Saipov used fake guns? And the real weapon was a van. — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) November 1, 2017

And now Governor Cuomo is praising New York's gun safety laws. But…but… — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) November 1, 2017

Apparently Cuomo and de Blasio don’t consider taking thinly-veiled swipes at the NRA and Republicans after a terrorist used a van to murder several people to be “politicizing” the situation. That shameless shift in subjects didn’t escape others who were watching the press briefing in NYC:

Cuomo: "The last thing we should be talking about is politics….LET'S TALK ABOUT GUN LAWS" — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) November 1, 2017

The terrorist killed people using a truck and Governor Cuomo is talking about gun control. Huh??? — Bill Powers (@BillPowers9) November 1, 2017

They (Cuomo, DeCommio) are actually talking about gun law "sanity" while accusing others of "politicizing" this attack. #NYCStrong — Steph (@steph93065) November 1, 2017

@FoxNews Cuomo said he didn't want to politicise the event but pushed gun control in the same breath — kevin gunter (@kevingunter27) November 1, 2017

MORON CUOMO talking about Gun laws, …AND HE USED A TRUCK. He says no one should politicize this and then he politicizes this. — Proud_Infidel (@Proud__Infidel) November 1, 2017

Cuomo says not to make yesterday's terror attack in NYC political…you mean like pressing gun control laws while dead bodies are still warm — BobMacAZ (@BobMacAZ) November 1, 2017

I am livid at DeBlasio and Cuomo right now. And they say Trump is politicizing this and they have to talk about "great" gun control in NY. — OyVeyDiosMio (@Truthseeker126) November 1, 2017

Their praise of NYC gun control in the wake of a terrorist using a van to kill is shared by a certain New York Times columnist.

