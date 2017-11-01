Well, this is comforting:

#KnownWolf ALERT: Feds interviewed suspected NYC truck attacker in 2015 about possible terror ties – ABC News – https://t.co/QKk2RZJJTr — Patrick Poole (@pspoole) November 1, 2017

Included in ABC’s report about Sayfullo Saipov is this little detail:

Um, one of the NYC terrorist's friends was interviewed by the feds, is a terrorist and…is missing in the U.S. https://t.co/pTLvdPQkor pic.twitter.com/oJpanXpCxt — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 1, 2017

Oh.

Perfect — Rob from Maine (@rob67228620_rob) November 1, 2017

Fantastic — dawn (@udawn330) November 1, 2017

Well that great to hear 😧 — greg scheinert (@GregScheinert) November 1, 2017

Isn’t it?

That could be a problem — Me (@lavishu) November 1, 2017

Wow, it's almost as if he's not a lone wolf. — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) November 1, 2017