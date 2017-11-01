Former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke in Chicago today, and clearly there was a focus on telling men how much they’ve let her down for any number of reasons:

.@MichelleObama: "Are we protecting our men too much, so that they feel a little entitled, a little self-righteous?" pic.twitter.com/LfCjG6yx3D — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 1, 2017

Michelle Obama tells men "Y'all need to go talk to each about your stuff. Because there's so much of it. It's so messy." (via ABC) pic.twitter.com/5LWJ7PbXNM — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 1, 2017

Those sound like Hillary Clinton talking points that crashed and burned on the campaign trail, but if Dems want to keep running with them, the GOP might not mind. By “men,” is Michelle Obama referring to Harvey Weinstein and Bill Clinton? Definitely not:

Women should talk to each other about the harm of constantly demonizing men https://t.co/6XTJrixYUC — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) November 1, 2017

One thing’s for sure:

Even out of the WH, we continuously disappoint her. https://t.co/uqmQtdvtQT — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 1, 2017

Apparently!

Men: OK, guess we'll go talk about our stuff then… Feminists: WHY ARE YOU EXCLUDING WOMEN? PATRIARCHY MUCH? https://t.co/zAGsxGdyjy — John Hayward (@Doc_0) November 1, 2017

What a sexist. Take your toxic feminism elsewhere Michelle, 8 years was enough. Guess you're not "proud of your country" anymore https://t.co/Dm2D3eoW5x — Storm Paglia (@storm_paglia) November 1, 2017