One photo surrounding the relief efforts in Texas that’s made the national rounds is this one, which originated from the Katy High School football team’s Twitter account and has been shared by many outlets including Fox News:

.@Katyfootball tweeted "These are the real heroes." Servicemembers rest in the high school's hallway amid #HarveyRelief efforts pic.twitter.com/Vsrauf6H7x — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 1, 2017

Via NBC4:

Staff at a Texas high school in an area hit hard by Hurricane Harvey took a moment to recognize first responders for their efforts Tuesday. According to the Houston Chronicle, the campus of Katy High School is being used as a staging ground for military troops sent to the Houston area to help with relief efforts. Thursday, the Katy Football team posted a picture to Twitter showing an entire hallway filled with sleeping troops.

Nice story and compelling photograph of first responders, right? Well, something happened:

I think it is a shame that this High School had to remove the photo because people complained. https://t.co/IWRaNkmzoK — William Amos (@WilliamAmos) September 1, 2017

@KatyFootball explained why they felt compelled to delete the photo from their Twitter feed:

Despite of everything positive going on, a few outlets have taken the opportunity to bash Katy HS for soldiers sleeping in the hallway… — Katy Football (@Katyfootball) September 1, 2017

National Guard has beds and cots…and by CHOICE several went into the hallway. So to diffuse the situation, we're removing the pic… — Katy Football (@Katyfootball) September 1, 2017

We know the truth, and again, to the @USNationalGuard thank you for your service and if you need anything, let us know. — Katy Football (@Katyfootball) September 1, 2017

The deleted tweet featured the above photograph with the words “Inside of Katy High… these are the real heroes. Thank You for all that you do.” And of course somebody took offense to that? Unreal.

God bless the troops …sad, critics slam the photo when troops chose the floor to nap instd of cots there. Some ppl …nitpickers abound. — Freelass (@Freelassie) September 1, 2017

That is horrible. — neontaster (@neontaster) September 1, 2017

Shame on them because it was an absolute honor to have them there ❤️💚 I love our troops — stormiee__ (@stormiedeverney) September 1, 2017

It's crazy how far people will reach to bash Katy. I for one felt very humbled & honored to see these heroes @ KHS; KHS proud grad C/O 1991 — Terry McGuire (@tmcguire0830) September 1, 2017

KTRK just showed the picture. Can't believe that people are that pathetic! Way to got KHS!! Keep on making us proud!! — Scott Thrash (@sthrash63) September 1, 2017