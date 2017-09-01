Feminist and former Democrat congressional candidate Brianna Wu has a problem with something the New York Times published about Chelsea Manning, and wants action taken forthwith:

Not everybody agrees with Wu’s idea of Journalism 101:

Trending

Obligatory:

***

Related:

MOONBAT Brianna Wu blocks women who defend #GoogleMemo, compares Damore to the Klan

DAFUQ? Dem candidate and FEMZILLA Brianna Wu blames SEXISM for Manchester bombing

WHOOPS! Congressional candidate Brianna Wu already in trouble with the FEC

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brianna WuChelsea Manningnew york times