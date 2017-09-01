Feminist and former Democrat congressional candidate Brianna Wu has a problem with something the New York Times published about Chelsea Manning, and wants action taken forthwith:

Hey, @nytimes. You're disciplining/firing the editor that approved deadnaming @xychelsea, an egregious breach of ethics, right? pic.twitter.com/4g8UAo5DjD — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) August 29, 2017

Not everybody agrees with Wu’s idea of Journalism 101:

Pretty sure it's never a breach of ethics (nor an egregious one) to state a fact. https://t.co/SQtBME9hrT — RBe (@RBPundit) September 1, 2017

Chelsea Manning's name was previously Bradley. The former should be used but the latter is still a fact. https://t.co/W2RyZ9aAaG — Stephen Daisley (@JournoStephen) September 1, 2017

Because, of course, stating an uncomfortable historical fact requires that the culprit must be fired and his livelihood taken away. https://t.co/PLKUT68aCn — Tom Harris (@MrTCHarris) September 1, 2017

And this clown show wants NYT to discipline/fire an editor for factual information. https://t.co/UryGUDvIXB — Overjet (@overjet78) August 30, 2017

Hi Ms. Wu. Professional op-ed writing, while expressing opinion, also includes facts. Chelsea was indeed named Bradley at birth. — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 29, 2017

I used to be ignorant and uninformed about writing too. DM me if you'd like to learn the basics. Best, Andy. — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 29, 2017

"Deadnaming" isn't a thing. Calling Manning a male isn't a breach of ethics. It's science. https://t.co/rhBUdHpSg2 — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 1, 2017

“Deadnaming”? What the hell does that mean? https://t.co/0U9rqCg8I3 — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) September 1, 2017

"deadnaming"

Behold, I am The Left, Destroyer of Language and Thought. https://t.co/L7AjxdMxRu — Minakowski (@clminakowski) September 1, 2017

Obligatory:

I, for one, congratulate Donald Trump on winning re-election. https://t.co/lGR3jPpjYH — Aaron R. (@cleverhandleguy) September 1, 2017

Keep this nonsense up, and Trump is guaranteed re-election https://t.co/wWbPbrC5PT — Jamie Kirchick 🌹 (@jkirchick) September 1, 2017

The left just keeps doubling down on the strategy/rhetoric that got GOP control of House/Senate and Trump elected.https://t.co/j4eiU2Jtrk — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) September 1, 2017

***

