It’s sad but true, and here are a couple of examples via @Molratty:

There's no occasion or event that doesn't call for promoting abortion, apparently. pic.twitter.com/3mjXllRZiO — Mo Mo (@molratty) August 31, 2017

Unreal. Here are today’s abortion “opportunities” as promoted by Women’s March and Lilith Fund:

An important reminder for #LaborDay: the fight for reproductive freedom and the fight for workers' rights go hand in hand. #NotWithoutRepro pic.twitter.com/D9cbQjnyb5 — Women's March (@womensmarch) August 31, 2017

We created an emergency fund for #HurricaneHarvey survivors facing addtl barriers who are seeking abortion care: https://t.co/MayWORduEY pic.twitter.com/iDTP8NXKVZ — Lilith Fund (@lilithfund) August 31, 2017

Sadly, nothing is off limits. What’s next?

Bar Mitzvah? Make a donation to PP in the kid's honor. — Mo Mo (@molratty) August 31, 2017

Wedding? Include PP promotional materials in your invites. — Mo Mo (@molratty) August 31, 2017

Flag Day? Remind everyone that abortion is legal. — Mo Mo (@molratty) August 31, 2017

Nothing brightens up a baby shower like Planned Parenthood balloons and crepe paper. — Mo Mo (@molratty) August 31, 2017

We wouldn’t be surprised to see those whatsoever.

"How this event is really about my pet cause" https://t.co/1oeMHX0vX3 — Lake Bum (@dustopian) August 31, 2017

"Join us in making sure the unborn survivors of Harvey don't survive their mothers' pregnancies" https://t.co/ZszPSbBvnc — Chris Antenucci (@chrisantenucci) August 31, 2017

That makes me just nauseous. — Resurget (@im_marcie) August 31, 2017

Same Marcie. They're vultures — Mo Mo (@molratty) August 31, 2017

Ugh.