Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff has apparently put Russia on the back burner at least temporarily and set his sights on another Resistance priority: Preventing Trump-owned properties from being paid a dime by the Secret Service. Rep. Schiff says enough:

I'm introducing an amendment to prohibit payment of @SecretService funds to Trump businesses. @POTUS should not profit off of the Presidency pic.twitter.com/vRgFRiXvtC — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 30, 2017

Count Rosie O’Donnell and author Anne Rice so very IN:

as it should be

he is fleecing america

fucking con man degenerate https://t.co/tKr9flfB1B — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 30, 2017

This is an excellent idea. I've never seen anything as shocking as this White House, taken over by a family marketing itself every minute. https://t.co/Ln1tMNZelm — Anne Rice (@AnneRiceAuthor) August 30, 2017

Former VP Joe Biden collected rent from the Secret Service, but Schiff didn’t seem troubled by that at the time.