Liberal Cenk Uygur took a page from actor Mark Ruffalo today, except Uygur didn’t stop at blaming Hurricane Harvey on climate change, but went on to say he was glad it happened to a certain part of the Texas economy:

Stay classy!

Yep, he sure did cover a lot of bases there.

Trending

And yet they still wonder why Trump won?

Apparently.

***

Related:

Cenk Uygur goes *there* with ugly attack on Jenna Jameson; Jenna FIRES BACK!

FLAWLESS VICTORY: Ben Shapiro debates Cenk Uygur, vindicates Conservative principles [watch]

Elitism at its WORST: Cenk Uygur wants Twitter to create ‘caste system’ to diss anonymous users

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #HoustonStrongCenk UygurClimate changeglobal warminghurricane harvey