Liberal Cenk Uygur took a page from actor Mark Ruffalo today, except Uygur didn’t stop at blaming Hurricane Harvey on climate change, but went on to say he was glad it happened to a certain part of the Texas economy:
Horrified at human toll of #HurricaneHarvey. Not sad about billions of damage to oil industry. Chickens coming home to roost. #ClimateChange
— Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) August 28, 2017
Stay classy!
A virtue signal, mixed with a fuck america, and fuck capitalism, from a guy who just got 20 million bucks. #fatfuck @cenkuygur https://t.co/4sSQexyL5V
— ♥Roocifer♥ (@germanBruin) August 28, 2017
Yep, he sure did cover a lot of bases there.
Your concern for the workers in the energy industry and for working families who will pay more for energy is touching.
Leftism=elitism https://t.co/1tKMgrFuXq
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) August 28, 2017
"LOL suck it, blue collar workers! Oh, and vote Democrat in 2020, assholes!" https://t.co/XZ3vOCORyf
— Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) August 28, 2017
And yet they still wonder why Trump won?
When you want to virtue signal but can't conceal your contempt for the victims of a tragedy. https://t.co/UXX3ePvLWa
— AmishDriveBy 🐸🥛 (@Amish_Drive_By) August 28, 2017
I'm sure this cost won't burden the little guy like after Katrina. Idiot. https://t.co/7jLWOzLt46
— Señor Macho Solo (@mcg0958) August 28, 2017
What a nutcase. https://t.co/yKMkRwUUVO
— Christopher Mahoney (@christophermah3) August 28, 2017
That's right, @cenkuygur . All those people who make getting everywhere possible, not to mention plastics.
— Lee Doren (@LDoren) August 28, 2017
Are you pledging not to use any product from the industry, or are you exempt from your ridiculous opinions?
— Lee Doren (@LDoren) August 28, 2017
You do realize we are in a record of low hurricanes, right? Or should that be ignored?
— Lee Doren (@LDoren) August 28, 2017
Try giving up petroleum products for 12 hours, you ignoramus. https://t.co/XZ3vOCORyf
— Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) August 28, 2017
Can we crowdfund a "Cenk Off the Grid" reality show?
— Quotron (@Quotron_Inc) August 28, 2017
In case you forgot that Cenk is a terrible excuse for a human https://t.co/qBROqTZPcX
— Jake (@RantinArkansan) August 28, 2017
Unfortunately for your busted narrative, the #harvey death toll has been impressively low so far https://t.co/1Uf17NrPdX
— Zach Hanover (@zhanover) August 28, 2017
Don't be like Cenk… https://t.co/UTQnERHaYu
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 28, 2017
Hey, the Numbnutz Circus is having a parade today! https://t.co/xy3mzSuMDA
— Deuce Mussolini ESPN (@Harry_Bergeron) August 28, 2017
Apparently.
***
