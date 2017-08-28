Liberal Cenk Uygur took a page from actor Mark Ruffalo today, except Uygur didn’t stop at blaming Hurricane Harvey on climate change, but went on to say he was glad it happened to a certain part of the Texas economy:

Horrified at human toll of #HurricaneHarvey. Not sad about billions of damage to oil industry. Chickens coming home to roost. #ClimateChange — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) August 28, 2017

A virtue signal, mixed with a fuck america, and fuck capitalism, from a guy who just got 20 million bucks. #fatfuck @cenkuygur https://t.co/4sSQexyL5V — ♥Roocifer♥ (@germanBruin) August 28, 2017

Your concern for the workers in the energy industry and for working families who will pay more for energy is touching. Leftism=elitism https://t.co/1tKMgrFuXq — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) August 28, 2017

"LOL suck it, blue collar workers! Oh, and vote Democrat in 2020, assholes!" https://t.co/XZ3vOCORyf — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) August 28, 2017

When you want to virtue signal but can't conceal your contempt for the victims of a tragedy. https://t.co/UXX3ePvLWa — AmishDriveBy 🐸🥛 (@Amish_Drive_By) August 28, 2017

I'm sure this cost won't burden the little guy like after Katrina. Idiot. https://t.co/7jLWOzLt46 — Señor Macho Solo (@mcg0958) August 28, 2017

That's right, @cenkuygur . All those people who make getting everywhere possible, not to mention plastics. — Lee Doren (@LDoren) August 28, 2017

Are you pledging not to use any product from the industry, or are you exempt from your ridiculous opinions? — Lee Doren (@LDoren) August 28, 2017

You do realize we are in a record of low hurricanes, right? Or should that be ignored? — Lee Doren (@LDoren) August 28, 2017

Try giving up petroleum products for 12 hours, you ignoramus. https://t.co/XZ3vOCORyf — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) August 28, 2017

Can we crowdfund a "Cenk Off the Grid" reality show? — Quotron (@Quotron_Inc) August 28, 2017

In case you forgot that Cenk is a terrible excuse for a human https://t.co/qBROqTZPcX — Jake (@RantinArkansan) August 28, 2017

Unfortunately for your busted narrative, the #harvey death toll has been impressively low so far https://t.co/1Uf17NrPdX — Zach Hanover (@zhanover) August 28, 2017

Hey, the Numbnutz Circus is having a parade today! https://t.co/xy3mzSuMDA — Deuce Mussolini ESPN (@Harry_Bergeron) August 28, 2017

