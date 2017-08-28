There’s breaking news this evening as reports are coming in that North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan’s Hokkaido Island and other areas:

North Korea’s missile has overflown Japan, according to Japanese government via NHK. — Martyn Williams (@martyn_williams) August 28, 2017

0558 Launch

0606 Hokkaido fly-over

0612 Land in Pacific 1,180km off Hollaido coast

(All times JST) — Martyn Williams (@martyn_williams) August 28, 2017

North Korea has fired a missile that flew over Hokkaido island in Japan, South Korean officials confirm to NBC News — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 28, 2017

Splashdown point for the #DPRK missiles ~1,180 km east off the coast of Hokkaido, say Japanese officials. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 28, 2017

Japanese government reveals some of the cities under threat were Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, Akita, Yamagata and Fukushima @SkyNewsAust pic.twitter.com/zBKYaRUoaN — Amy Greenbank (@Amy_Greenbank) August 28, 2017

Japan's state media reports the missile launched by North Korea broke into three pieces off the coast of Hokkaido — Sky News Newsdesk (@SkyNewsBreak) August 28, 2017

#breaking Japan & South Korea now confirming a North Korean missile has flown over northern Japan. Unclear what type of missile. pic.twitter.com/YKA44u8Rm7 — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) August 28, 2017

I woke up with a Siren and an announcement that North Korea launched a missile that would possibly hit cities within Hokkaido. pic.twitter.com/RGiflzTqJT — Joe (@jtnarsico) August 28, 2017

Stay tuned.

Would be first ballistic missile they've shot over Japan since 1998. https://t.co/BwOfojL5xA — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) August 28, 2017

Update:

The Pentagon has confirmed the initial reports: