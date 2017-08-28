There’s breaking news this evening as reports are coming in that North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan’s Hokkaido Island and other areas:
North Korea’s missile has overflown Japan, according to Japanese government via NHK.
— Martyn Williams (@martyn_williams) August 28, 2017
0558 Launch
0606 Hokkaido fly-over
0612 Land in Pacific 1,180km off Hollaido coast
(All times JST)
— Martyn Williams (@martyn_williams) August 28, 2017
North Korea has fired a missile that flew over Hokkaido island in Japan, South Korean officials confirm to NBC News
— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 28, 2017
Splashdown point for the #DPRK missiles ~1,180 km east off the coast of Hokkaido, say Japanese officials.
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 28, 2017
Japanese government reveals some of the cities under threat were Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, Akita, Yamagata and Fukushima @SkyNewsAust pic.twitter.com/zBKYaRUoaN
— Amy Greenbank (@Amy_Greenbank) August 28, 2017
Japan's state media reports the missile launched by North Korea broke into three pieces off the coast of Hokkaido
— Sky News Newsdesk (@SkyNewsBreak) August 28, 2017
#breaking Japan & South Korea now confirming a North Korean missile has flown over northern Japan. Unclear what type of missile. pic.twitter.com/YKA44u8Rm7
— Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) August 28, 2017
I woke up with a Siren and an announcement that North Korea launched a missile that would possibly hit cities within Hokkaido. pic.twitter.com/RGiflzTqJT
— Joe (@jtnarsico) August 28, 2017
Here we go.
Would be first ballistic missile they've shot over Japan since 1998.
Update:
The Pentagon has confirmed the initial reports:
The Pentagon confirms that the missile launched by North Korea flew over Japan. "We are still in the process of assessing this launch.”
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 28, 2017