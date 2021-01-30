It’s been ten days since Joe Biden took the oath of office and assumed the presidency, but Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar was still remembering his predecessor over breakfast this morning:

Woke up on a Saturday and didn’t have to respond to a mean tweet from the White House. Feels weird but good. I’m going to make some toast instead. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 30, 2021

Well at least somebody’s relieved…

I’d take every one of those mean tweets over the loss of tens of thousands of American jobs … check your privilege, Amy. https://t.co/ZqL5hkRQ3o — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 30, 2021

Thousands out of work because Biden decided their jobs don’t matter more than appeasing his base, but, hey, at least no mean tweets. https://t.co/nlhl4WtL20 — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) January 30, 2021

The Democrats do have their “priorities.”

So that's what we've been paying you $174,000 a year to do, huh. https://t.co/e1EVcP1esb — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 30, 2021

This personifies the disconnect of the political elite from the common folk of this dying nation. https://t.co/jY7W1Iuehe — The Other Side (@othersideoftodd) January 30, 2021

Make sure you spread butter on it with a comb. Also – who says you "have to" respond to mean tweets? 🙄 https://t.co/u5zrnzigXI — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) January 30, 2021

The country is falling apart because it's run by CCP apologists and oligarchs but at least we don't have mean tweets anymore. https://t.co/CQQOjxbkfg — Teresa 🐻 (@AmericanHere2) January 30, 2021

Trump has been out of office for a week and a half now and yet they can't stop talking about him.

I think someone misses Donald Trump. https://t.co/UG4VsXkiaY — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) January 30, 2021