The first full week of the Biden presidency brought with it plenty of promises from WH press secretary Jen Psaki to “circle back” later to reporters’ questions:

But now that Psaki’s been on the job for over a week, we’re getting into previously uncharted territory: A promise circle back to a previous circle back:

When you follow up on one of Psaki’s ‘circle backs’ pic.twitter.com/w0q0xRTwTz — ᴛʜᴇ ʀɪɢʜᴛ ᴛᴏ ʙᴇᴀʀ ᴍᴇᴍᴇꜱ (@grandoldmemes) January 29, 2021

Can “circling back to the circle back of a previous circle back” be far behind?

"I'm not gonna say 'let's circle back', but…let's circle back." https://t.co/fX8Utz6tYF — The Office of Watchr 🕵️‍♂️ (@Watchr12) January 29, 2021

And the press glows this woman up and gave Kayleigh shit. https://t.co/Xl8y5KTJKH — MarcRybyn2 (@rybyn2) January 29, 2021

The difference between Psaki and @kayleighmcenany is that one was prepared for their job, the other is going to rely on the media to go easy on them. I miss seeing the big binder with markers for topics that Kayleigh easily flipped to to actually answer questions. https://t.co/QmPPdLi04k — Scott Bronson (@TweetRevere) January 29, 2021

She sounds exactly like Biden..no clue what to say https://t.co/i16BFmx5Wp — Andrew Brady (@AndrewBrady15) January 29, 2021