The New York Times has reported that the New York attorney general said Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his administration undercounted Covid-related nursing home deaths by a huge percentage:

The Cuomo administration undercounted coronavirus-related deaths at nursing homes by as much as 50%, New York’s attorney general said. https://t.co/3L81TxJdNv — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 28, 2021

Janice Dean is happy to see Gov. Cuomo being held responsible and called out, albeit way too late:

It’s finally happening. @NYGovCuomo is going to have to answer for his role in the nursing home tragedy and the cover up. The angels won. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 28, 2021

But for months and months, the media (along with some celebs) cheered the Democrat for his awesome leadership while continuing to slam Republicans, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In light of new information, the media and others should be absolutely embarrassed by their Gov. Cuomo cheerleading — not that they will be. Here are some nauseating flashbacks courtesy of Grabien Media founder Tom Elliott:

SUPERCUT! Major media take turns massaging @NYGovCuomo's feet pic.twitter.com/751VxGBh1m — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

Absolutely shameless. Hopefully they didn’t pull any muscles waving their pom-poms.

How many of these people should be held responsible for encouraging Cuomo's psychopathic behavior? We should probably make sure they're never allowed to run for public office. https://t.co/Xhi1YXkMnH — Independent Fact Checker SiggmaK (@Siggmak) January 28, 2021

Even the New York Times got in on the Cuomo love action in their own way:

Big mystery how that all happened. pic.twitter.com/i02IFrSkzg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 28, 2021

How many in the media will insist on continuing to polish Cuomo’s Emmy in spite of the recent news?

