In the weeks and months leading up to the November election, Joe Biden’s press team didn’t exactly have to face many fastballs from the press. Reporters’ questions were mostly softballs about what Biden thought about Trump’s policies and assorted ice cream flavor queries. But the times have changed, at least to a degree, and this week Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson asked a question that completely stumped press secretary Jen Psaki, who was clearly stumbling when she promised to re-address the issue:

“Circling back” is going to be a big thing:

Grabien Media founder Tom Elliott also noticed that promises to “circle back” are becoming commonplace:

Maybe Team Biden should change their slogan:

And expect more promises to circle back in the coming days.

