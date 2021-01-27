In the weeks and months leading up to the November election, Joe Biden’s press team didn’t exactly have to face many fastballs from the press. Reporters’ questions were mostly softballs about what Biden thought about Trump’s policies and assorted ice cream flavor queries. But the times have changed, at least to a degree, and this week Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson asked a question that completely stumped press secretary Jen Psaki, who was clearly stumbling when she promised to re-address the issue:

.@EmeraldRobinson completely stumps @jrpsaki when she asks about Biden allowing China into our power grid. pic.twitter.com/DcYfgKIZcT — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 26, 2021

“Circling back” is going to be a big thing:

"I'll circle back with you" = "I'm clueless and woefully unprepared" — Scotty P (@Red_Black1988) January 26, 2021

Can't wait for @EmeraldRobinson's update on the result of the "circle back". — Andrea Katherine (@stl_blonde) January 26, 2021

Grabien Media founder Tom Elliott also noticed that promises to “circle back” are becoming commonplace:

Maybe Team Biden should change their slogan:

Circle Back Better — AmishRebel (@AmishRebelYell) January 26, 2021

And expect more promises to circle back in the coming days.