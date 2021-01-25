Since last Wednesday, Several Democrat politicians have announced the lifting of some coronavirus restrictions:

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser lifted the indoor dining ban in the nation’s Capital.

Illinois Gov. Pritzker has given the green light for restaurants and bars to reopen indoors.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer has said indoor dining can resume February 1st with capacity limits.

And now California Gov. Gavin Newsom is lifting some restrictions in that state:

JUST IN: Multiple sources tell me Governor Newsom will lift the stay at home order on all regions in California tomorrow. All counties will go back to the tier system, sources say. Most will return to the purple tier— allowing the reopening of outdoor dining, indoor salons. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) January 25, 2021

In a letter to restaurant owners, the California Restaurant Association announced that officials with Gov. Newsom's office plan to lift the stay-at-home order in all regions of the state on Monday.​ https://t.co/pcl8Oq2WKM — ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) January 25, 2021

Many can’t help but notice the timing:

It's an inauguration miracle! — Amrond Thardell (@amrond99) January 25, 2021

Just a coincidence, of course.

He's not doing this because of science or advice or anything else. He's doing this because his political reputation is spiraling out of control. Imagine if he had an R after his name https://t.co/MJidiL9amj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 25, 2021

The growing number of names on the recall petition might also be hastening re-openings in the state.

This is definitely based on science. July 1st: Newsom closes bars & restaurants- 7,611 cases. Jan. 24th: Newsom opens bars & restaurants 3 days after Biden’s inauguration- 21,680 cases. pic.twitter.com/LQCf22HDk4 — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) January 25, 2021

California closes outdoor dining (left), California reopens outdoor dining (right). [Obama shrugging confused gif here] pic.twitter.com/RXUAEUgSzS — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 25, 2021

Covid is suddenly going away. pic.twitter.com/HfDADv0dw4 — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 25, 2021

Why because election season is over or because people want to vote you out of office? https://t.co/QhefgelLwt — Curtis Lohse (@curtis_lo813) January 25, 2021

Maybe a little of both?

Great. Hopefully a Sacramento reporter will ask what data changed? What’s the science based decision? Or is this another political decision? @GavinNewsom destroyed businesses and livelihoods because of politics?! https://t.co/CzPxGD68UM — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 25, 2021

The state won’t release the data, claiming the public is basically too stupid to understand their rationale.