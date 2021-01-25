Since last Wednesday, Several Democrat politicians have announced the lifting of some coronavirus restrictions:

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser lifted the indoor dining ban in the nation’s Capital.

Illinois Gov. Pritzker has given the green light for restaurants and bars to reopen indoors.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer has said indoor dining can resume February 1st with capacity limits.

And now California Gov. Gavin Newsom is lifting some restrictions in that state:

Many can’t help but notice the timing:

Just a coincidence, of course.

The growing number of names on the recall petition might also be hastening re-openings in the state.

Maybe a little of both?

The state won’t release the data, claiming the public is basically too stupid to understand their rationale.

