Last week Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she wanted to chat with the state’s governor about reopening restaurants and bars. Apparently her concerns have been heard, and it culminated with another Democrat making a decision that’s making people question the timing:

JUST IN: Gov. Pritzker’s health team officially gave the green light Saturday for restaurants and most bars across Chicago and suburban Cook County to invite customers back inside for indoor service. https://t.co/6IwuU2Wwu8 — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) January 23, 2021

Another big announcement just a couple days after the inauguration has been spotted:

Wow! Wonder what happened — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) January 23, 2021

with a little help from his friends, the Biden recovery begins — Razor (@hale_razor) January 23, 2021

Additionally, Michigan Gov. Whitmer has also announced that indoor dining can resume Feb. 1st with capacity limits, and DC Mayor Bowser has re-opened indoor dining as well. All after the inauguration took place, not that they’re connected in any way.

"Science" is changing all over the country now. Glad we can trust those in charge and their so called science on well, everything: covid, climate, inequality, etc.. So much sciencing! — Kendall Nissley (@kgn88) January 23, 2021

Nothing changed in our situation over the last week. Pritzker just realized that Biden wasn’t any more likely to give us a trillion-dollar bailout than Trump was. https://t.co/KuySeJDvEZ — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 23, 2021

Call me cynical, but you don’t think this has ANYTHING to do with a new Sheriff in the White House, do you @JBPritzker ? https://t.co/FXa5UdkaOh — Gregg Hart (@RGreggHart) January 23, 2021

These people literally ruined thousands upon thousands of small businesses for political gain. https://t.co/9UzNX9FkBP — Matthew Wilkinson (@mwilkie40) January 23, 2021

Pritzker simply dropped hospital bed vacancies as one of his core "science metrics" last weekend before the inauguration and magically this is the result https://t.co/REuZaYzJHY — Rhodes 3% (@IrishLarper) January 23, 2021

What do California officials have planned? Residents of that state might be the last to find out.