A vote on unionizing an Amazon facility in Alabama — which would be a first for Amazon in the U.S. — is set to take place soon, once the details are hashed out. One of those details is how exactly the ballots will be cast. Amazon and Jeff Bezos are firmly opposed to the “mail-in” option, which makes what the Democrats and media have told everybody these last few months a little more confusing.

Check this out:

Jeff Bezos and Amazon do not want their workers voting by mail on unionization. Amazon says mail-in voting wouldn't be "valid or fair."https://t.co/S2Hk4mvR7e — OutKick (@Outkick) January 24, 2021

LOL. Wow.

From CNN:

Amazon is once again asking the National Labor Relations Board to direct thousands of the company’s warehouse workers at an Alabama facility to cast votes in-person on whether to form a union, rather than by mail, despite the ongoing pandemic. The e-commerce giant filed a motion Thursday to delay the union election, which is set to begin February 8, so that the NLRB may revisit its decision to hold the election by mail over the course of nearly two months instead of through an in-person event.

[…]

In a statement to CNN Business, Amazon spokesperson Heather Knox said the company believes “the best approach to a valid, fair and successful election is one that is conducted manually, in-person, making it easy for associates to verify and cast their vote in close proximity to their workplace.”

The irony and hypocrisy detectors are overheating all over the place:

Two days into the Biden administration and we've gone from "Mail-in voting is 100% valid and fair and should be used widely" to "Mail-in voting wouldn't be 'valid or fair.'" — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 24, 2021

The one-eighties being done on numerous subjects since the change in administrations are something to behold.

Ha ha ha. Amazon argues against the use of mail-in ballots for the unionization vote at its Alabama facility. Mail-in ballots aren’t safe and secure, it claims. What led Amazon to arrive at this shocking assessment? https://t.co/miTzNiEvFE — Mike (@Doranimated) January 24, 2021

It’s a mystery!

Oh…. SO NOW mail in voting is an issue for a rich wealthy Democrat??? https://t.co/GDxpQ3Rt4f — Will. Power TONY BOBULINSKY’S HOMIE (@KIR_bigg50) January 24, 2021

Really?!? But it was fair for a National US presidential election. — MusicHealer (@healer_music) January 24, 2021

Just more Liberal Hypocrisy https://t.co/2uKQ8c6RBO — Archiered (@Archiered1) January 24, 2021

I thought mail-in voting was completely safe & reliable 🙄 https://t.co/F0uRJFvTqn — AJ (@therealalecjay7) January 24, 2021

You can’t make this stuff up!!! — Val Browning (@br_laxdad) January 24, 2021

Didn't people get their accounts suspended or flagged for criticizing mail in ballots? https://t.co/075SQwl3dq — MikeL (@TXwoods04) January 24, 2021

What a world.