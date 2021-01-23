A vote on unionizing an Amazon facility in Alabama — which would be a first for Amazon in the U.S. — is set to take place soon, once the details are hashed out. One of those details is how exactly the ballots will be cast. Amazon and Jeff Bezos are firmly opposed to the “mail-in” option, which makes what the Democrats and media have told everybody these last few months a little more confusing.

Check this out:

LOL. Wow.

From CNN:

Amazon is once again asking the National Labor Relations Board to direct thousands of the company’s warehouse workers at an Alabama facility to cast votes in-person on whether to form a union, rather than by mail, despite the ongoing pandemic.

The e-commerce giant filed a motion Thursday to delay the union election, which is set to begin February 8, so that the NLRB may revisit its decision to hold the election by mail over the course of nearly two months instead of through an in-person event.
[…]
In a statement to CNN Business, Amazon spokesperson Heather Knox said the company believes “the best approach to a valid, fair and successful election is one that is conducted manually, in-person, making it easy for associates to verify and cast their vote in close proximity to their workplace.”

The irony and hypocrisy detectors are overheating all over the place:

Trending

The one-eighties being done on numerous subjects since the change in administrations are something to behold.

It’s a mystery!

What a world.

