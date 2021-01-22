The Articles of Impeachment will be delivered to the Senate soon, and Chuck Schumer says there will definitely be a trial for Trump:

The article of impeachment against former President Trump will be delivered to the Senate on Monday, Schumer says https://t.co/wl6YnlJ9ma — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 22, 2021

Judging from Schumer’s speech on the Senate floor, he’s very excited to get the proceedings started:

Chuck Schumer just accused Trump of inciting the "erection" — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) January 22, 2021

Yep, that’s what he said:

SCHUMER: "Senators will have to decide if Donald John Trump incited the erection." pic.twitter.com/zL4UDs9UbK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 22, 2021

I regret to inform you that Chuck Schumer just said ‘erection’ instead of ‘insurrection’ on the Senate floor pic.twitter.com/U5xRRnkaQg — Dave Jamieson (@jamieson) January 22, 2021

Trump isn’t even in office anymore but the Democrats are still going after him hard!

Schumer’s face when he caught his mistake was priceless:

Call it a day, Chuck — or call it a year for that matter.

If your impeachment trial lasts more than four hours, please consult your physician. https://t.co/3yTUYannVo — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) January 22, 2021

Pretty sure he incited Chuck's. https://t.co/TlWJToKCqS — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) January 22, 2021

I’m still laughing 😂! The look on his face when he realized what he said just made my day! — Kathy Babineau (@kathy_babineau) January 22, 2021

Proof once again that the simulation is run by a 13 year old boy. https://t.co/R51tr2hFF3 — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 22, 2021

all right calling a lid on this week, everyone get some rest https://t.co/b0ZQUCxgwo — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 22, 2021

Good idea.