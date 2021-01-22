The Articles of Impeachment will be delivered to the Senate soon, and Chuck Schumer says there will definitely be a trial for Trump:

Judging from Schumer’s speech on the Senate floor, he’s very excited to get the proceedings started:

Yep, that’s what he said:

Trending

Trump isn’t even in office anymore but the Democrats are still going after him hard!

Schumer’s face when he caught his mistake was priceless:

null

Call it a day, Chuck — or call it a year for that matter.

Good idea.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck SchumerDonald TrumpinsurrectionU.S. Senate