Another day has brought with it more facepalms courtesy of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who apparently has not paid much attention to his own actions in the past few months.

The following comes with a beverage warning:

Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY): “Never get cocky with COVID.” pic.twitter.com/zUtRrSro72 — The Recount (@therecount) January 22, 2021

Oh come ON…

*stares in publishing a book titled "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic" in the middle of a pandemic* https://t.co/JSI9xJEZ7M — Siraj Hashmi in Gitmo (@SirajAHashmi) January 22, 2021

Does Andrew Cuomo know he’s Andrew Cuomo?

For example, don't publish a book about how well you're dealing with it while you're not dealing with it well at all. https://t.co/UWYdK8rM5z — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 22, 2021

If that’s not Cuomo’s definition of “getting cocky” about Covid-19 we’re afraid to find out what is.

should've been the title of his book. https://t.co/9gM6pGZs4H — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 22, 2021

He released a book in October felating himself for his Covid response. The last chapter is entitled "The Aftermath" https://t.co/GA12eHLc7c — Robert Alvis (@robertalvis) January 22, 2021

This is the same guy that got cocky and wrote a book about how well he handled Covid…in the middle of the pandemic. https://t.co/61bJbTLi9n — stevan (@skrainovich1) January 22, 2021

I guess writing a book patting yourself on the back about your "brilliant" handling of the pandemic doesn't count https://t.co/PEJvnAnArT — Paul (@PaulSector2814) January 22, 2021

Janice Dean gets the final word:

Bingo.