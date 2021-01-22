Coastal media will occasionally refer to middle America as “flyover country,” but occasionally they’ll grab their notebooks and venture a drive.

New York Times writer David Leonhardt recently went on one such road trip, and was troubled — troubled — by what he witnessed:

I just took a 1,600-mile road trip from Washington to St. Louis and back. I was shaken by what I saw. (1/x) — David Leonhardt (@DLeonhardt) January 22, 2021

Prepare to be “shaken”:

Almost everywhere I stopped — gas stations, rest stops and hotels, across Maryland, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois — there was a sign on the door saying that people had to wear masks to enter. And almost everywhere, most people ignored the sign. (2/x) — David Leonhardt (@DLeonhardt) January 22, 2021

At a Fairfield Inn in Ohio, a middle-aged couple sat unmasked on a lobby sofa for hours, drinking beers and scrolling through their phones. The hotel staff evidently did nothing about it. (3/x) — David Leonhardt (@DLeonhardt) January 22, 2021

Which is not nearly as weird as another guest at the hotel watching them sit there for hours, but we digress…

At a convenience store in Indiana, a hand-drawn sign on the door read: “Face masks are required. Please do not enter without one!!” Customers did anyway. (4/x) — David Leonhardt (@DLeonhardt) January 22, 2021

Nationwide, about half of Americans are not wearing masks when in close contact with people outside their households, according to a survey by the University of Southern California. (5/x) — David Leonhardt (@DLeonhardt) January 22, 2021

At this point, it’s starting to feel a little like Charles Darwin analyzing Galapagos finches.

Wearing a mask isn’t much fun, I realize. But the inconvenience sure seems worth the benefits. Study after study has shown that masks reduce the virus’s spread. (6/x) — David Leonhardt (@DLeonhardt) January 22, 2021

Millions of Americans have decided they would prefer more Covid — for their communities and potentially for their families and themselves — to more masks. (7/x) — David Leonhardt (@DLeonhardt) January 22, 2021

So. Much. Scolding.

Accelerating the vaccination campaign is an urgent task for Biden, and he seems to have a plan. But if he doesn’t find a way to persuade more Americans to do their part to slow the virus’s spread, a lot more people will die in the meantime. (8/x)https://t.co/cuSSBtFKqv — David Leonhardt (@DLeonhardt) January 22, 2021

I feel like I just drove across a country that’s losing a winnable fight. (fin)https://t.co/cuSSBtFKqv — David Leonhardt (@DLeonhardt) January 22, 2021

Maybe something should be taken into consideration before he further triggers himself:

And yet they are performing at the numbers or better then the same states that are locked down. Does critical thinking escape the left entirely? https://t.co/qBaSdtRZRY — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) January 22, 2021

For example, is there a bigger shutdown-happy state with high mask compliance than California? And how’s that been working out for Gavin Newsom?

I’ve known David 30+ years. He is decent, honorable, mathematically aware, and very smart. And he seems to have lost his mind. I don’t understand this story at all. The risk of a 1600-mile drive all by itself overwhelms any benefit of being vaccinated a couple of weeks early… https://t.co/c2bHYGVIYy — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) January 22, 2021

If you’re appalled by what you see outside the Beltway, maybe it’s a sign you spend too much time here in the DMV bubble. 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/tbBSDXxvM1 — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) January 22, 2021

Make no mistake; this thread is about his disdain for the unwashed masses, not the lack of mask wearing. https://t.co/7oWmdWocDS — Von Böhm Bawerk (@ralph_pittman) January 22, 2021

Shook by those smelly Walmart people https://t.co/K29GD2AnXq — Mr S is gonna live on a boat (@slomotion4199) January 22, 2021

Karen is literally shaking. https://t.co/XTiYhNVD3C — James Lindsay, king of your mom (@ConceptualJames) January 22, 2021