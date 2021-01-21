Something interesting happened during President Biden’s Covid-19 press conference today when he took a question that wasn’t a total softball. It wasn’t exactly a hardball either, but Biden clearly didn’t like what the reporter was asking:
REPORTER: "You set the goal at 100 million vaccines, is that high enough? Should you set the bar higher? That's basically where the US is right now."
BIDEN: "When I announced it, you all said that it's not possible. Come on. Give me a break, man!" pic.twitter.com/nIKFwGmjXJ
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 21, 2021
Biden snaps at AP's Zeke Miller when he asks about the number of vaccine doses he wants to dole out in his first 100 days.
"When I announced it you all said it's not possible. Come on, give me a break, man." pic.twitter.com/YnP1gyjnVX
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 21, 2021
Biden telling reporters “give me a break, man” could end up being his equivalent of Trump’s “you are fake news” except the media won’t pretend it’s a direct threat to the First Amendment.
The pillars of democracy are crumbling! 😱 https://t.co/zMo98LocEO
— Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) January 21, 2021
Setting the tone.
— Sharon (@minrberts) January 21, 2021
<very serious journalist voice>: You're president, you don't get a break, man. https://t.co/d3JyEJ8KHi
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 21, 2021
It’s unlikely anybody in the White House press corps will ever dare to go here:
What would be better is if someone actually asked him how this was different than Trump's plan. They won't tho https://t.co/TBoXq1T104
— DaintyMae2 (@DaintyMae2) January 21, 2021
One thing’s for sure:
This is gonna be a loooong four years. https://t.co/79fhgTHQ2G
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 21, 2021
Yep!
Why are they so quick to usher him out every time.
— DirtyJerz (@Saboourns) January 21, 2021
We’ll assume that question is rhetorical in nature.