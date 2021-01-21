Democrat Rep. Carolyn Maloney sent a letter to the director of the FBI today:

Journalist Glenn Greenwald sees Big Tech teaming up with Democrats to crush a competitor:

Greenwald continued his thread:

Trending

All while we’re expecting Twitter and Facebook to figure out that they can avoid too much scrutiny by continuing to operate in ways that make the Democrats happy.

The Democrat pal of the suspected Chinese spy gets to continue on the Intelligence Committee.

***

Related:

‘(Capitol) Planning LARGELY done on Facebook’: Glenn Greenwald DISMANTLES Big Tech for silencing Parler in receipt-filled thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FacebookGlenn GreenwaldParlerRep. Carol Maloneytwitter