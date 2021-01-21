Democrat Rep. Carolyn Maloney sent a letter to the director of the FBI today:

Breaking. Inbox: Today, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, the Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray requesting a comprehensive investigation into the role that the social media site Parler played in the assault on the Capitol. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 21, 2021

Journalist Glenn Greenwald sees Big Tech teaming up with Democrats to crush a competitor:

Dems ordered Silicon Valley monopolies to remove Parler. They obtained. That forced Parler to use a Russian company for hosting. Now, Dem @RepMaloney wants to investigate Parler for Russia ties, and the WPost article includes this:https://t.co/IQmNz2obWg pic.twitter.com/LhE3tUaB8B — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 21, 2021

Greenwald continued his thread:

Here's the letter of @RepMaloney — Chair of the powerful House Oversight — demanding the FBI investigate a US citizen, the founder of Parler, for ties to Russia, citing – among other things – that his wife is Russian. Xenophobic, McCarthyite madness:https://t.co/KE7bvHhfQ3 pic.twitter.com/67R2Wb1nwQ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 21, 2021

There is absolutely no question that more planning of and advocacy for the Capitol protest was done on Facebook and YouTube than on Parler. Why isn't @RepMaloney demanding the FBI investigate these companies, which give tens of millions to the Dem Party & their candidates? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 21, 2021

Forcing Parler off the internet and then investigating them as "suspicious" because they were forced to hire a Russian hosting company reminds me of how Obama officials prevented Snowden from leaving Russia, trapping him, then used his presence there to smear him as a Kremlin spy — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 21, 2021

All while we’re expecting Twitter and Facebook to figure out that they can avoid too much scrutiny by continuing to operate in ways that make the Democrats happy.

Democrats and their Russian conspiracy theories. smh https://t.co/QmVT2C7h8d — Shannon Hillis (@hillisthekillis) January 21, 2021

And the Chinese spy honeypots of the Dems??? https://t.co/nxPWaqfVJr — Gitte Moller (@GitteMoller) January 21, 2021

The Democrat pal of the suspected Chinese spy gets to continue on the Intelligence Committee.

