If you followed what happened on the political scene during presidential campaign season in 2012, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has definitely changed his mind about the GOP nominee that year, Sen. Mitt Romney:

Reid also talks about meeting w/ Mitt Romney and making up w/ him after 2012 race, and says, “I admire Mitt Romney. I think he’s a very, very fine human being. He’s had great service in the Church. He’s, I think, set a good example for how members of the Church should live." — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) January 18, 2021

Reid on Romney: "I think Mitt Romney’s shown some real courage." Reid on Mike Lee: Says he home taught Lee’s family in D.C. and knew him as a little boy. “He’s a little too conservative for my taste, but he’s a good person and I like him." — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) January 18, 2021

In the interview, Reid said he’s “made up” with Romney.

This explains a lot for many people:

(Harry Reid used the floor of the U.S. Senate to knowingly lie about and smear Mitt Romney.) https://t.co/kGErDihZEt — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 18, 2021

Repeatedly.

What world would we be in now if Harry Reid didn’t use the Senate floor to spread a conspiracy theory about Mitt Romney back in 2012… https://t.co/bueYGxqI1O — The RINO Podcast (@therinopodcast) January 18, 2021

Harry Reid is lucky Mitt Romney has the capacity for forgiveness considering the deplorable conspiracy theory he spend about him on the floor of the Senate. https://t.co/b1SZY80hxE — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) January 18, 2021

It never occurs to Reid that his lies about Romney and Romney's weak response to them is a big reason Republican voters decided they needed a Trump instead. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 18, 2021

Never occurs to Romney either — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 18, 2021

Back in 2012, Reid also said Romney “sullied” his religion.

Did he get asked about his blatant lying during the 2012 campaign?https://t.co/7GcYscIiLV — KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) January 18, 2021

If Romney accepts this guy at his word than he deserves the absolute deriding that Democrats gave him in 2012. Democrats tried to scorch this man’s career and accused him of everything under the sun, now Romney may want to go back to them? If Romney had a shred of dignity… https://t.co/odCsrtuqPV — Turgon (@TurukanotheWise) January 18, 2021

Democrats: Why can't Republicans be more like @MittRomney? We called him a Nazi, said he killed women by giving them cancer, and told Black people he would reinstitute slavery. And when he got back into politics it was to help Dems and hurt the GOP.

Good boy Mitt https://t.co/QHzHD9MjWo — PattonTheDog (@dog_patton) January 18, 2021