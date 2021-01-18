During the presidential campaign last year, Democrat nominee Joe Biden said that immigration reform would be among his “first 100 days” priorities, including no deportations during that time period:

For those with questions: Here is debate transcript. Biden said he would not deport anyone for any reason during the first 100 days of his presidency. After that, deportations only for 'commissions of felonies in the United States.' pic.twitter.com/gYWyz35jaJ — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 16, 2020

Biden also said he would provide a pathway to citizenship for the millions currently in the country illegally. Biden’s now about to take office, and that message has clearly made its way across the southern border and into Central America as evidenced by this interview CNN had with a person in a migrant caravan that’s headed north towards the U.S.:

Honduran migrant: President-elect Biden is "going to help all of us." pic.twitter.com/LkrVCsXcSb — The Hill (@thehill) January 18, 2021

This guy points to Biden’s previous pledge to suspend deportations for first 100 days as an invitation, says incoming president “giving us 100 days to get to the US” https://t.co/jGUgXBWTP1 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 18, 2021

The message has obviously been received.

Listen to this guy, starting at 0:52. He explicitly says that @JoeBiden has given these illegal migrants 100 days to get to the US, so they can obtain status. Elections matter. https://t.co/fANAsxtCS8 — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) January 18, 2021

Those who said that there was no enthusiasm among Biden voters feel free to take back your words now. https://t.co/wmjIc9O9TX — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) January 18, 2021

Again, there’s a reason immigration didn’t come up at any of the Trump-Biden debates https://t.co/8ujGVUKS6y — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 18, 2021

The media was always happy to help Biden out of any uncomfortable jams by making sure the subjects never came up.

