Former Labor Secretary during the Clinton administration, Robert Reich, tweeted a take that sparked some laughter on the Right and cringes on the Left. The general advice for Reich was this:
I can’t believe you haven’t deleted this yet.
— Leslie Jager🗣 (@LeslieJager1) January 18, 2021
How humiliating. If I were you, I'd delete this.
— That's Rev Ringside Seats at the Apocalypse to you (@provo_macher) January 17, 2021
delete this
— waveuvmutil8sh (@jamesdpitley) January 17, 2021
This was one heck of a take:
LOL.
Gee, why did Reich delete that?
Biden will be the first president in modern history unburdened by his own ego.
… sounds like a slam on Clinton & Obama to me….
— I am a Manatee (@1990Volvo) January 18, 2021
Not to mention Biden. It was an across-the-board “fail.”