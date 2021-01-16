The fence that was put up around the U.S. Capitol (that is expected to remain in place until at least next month) was replaced with an even higher fence this week:

New, massive fencing going up outside the Capitol. The eight foot, non-scalable fence is gone. Now, a 12-foot wall is going up. pic.twitter.com/pOdA1paq4Z — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) January 14, 2021

For those who spent the entirety of the Trump presidency hearing “walls don’t work” it was interesting to find out that apparently they do work:

Let me get this straight: a physical barrier to keep out the people we don’t want in? Interesting concept. — Tim Bryant (@TimBryantRadio) January 16, 2021

Suddenly, even Beltway Dems decide that walls do indeed work?… https://t.co/WWlHWGflXw — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) January 16, 2021

But but but I was reliably informed that "walls don't work." https://t.co/VixDe0Jp8q — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 16, 2021

Amazing how fast walls can be built to protect the elites. https://t.co/UWC4AKGw8F — Mr Morg (@MrMorg5) January 16, 2021

It’s no different than guns — they don’t make you safer, but they sure seem to do the trick to protect the “important” people.

The party of no walls no police no military sure likes all three now. https://t.co/Z4oGkFKFsT — Samuel Culper 722, also on GAB @politiwars (@politiwars) January 16, 2021

Strange how quickly all that changed, isn’t it?