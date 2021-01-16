The fence that was put up around the U.S. Capitol (that is expected to remain in place until at least next month) was replaced with an even higher fence this week:

For those who spent the entirety of the Trump presidency hearing “walls don’t work” it was interesting to find out that apparently they do work:

It’s no different than guns — they don’t make you safer, but they sure seem to do the trick to protect the “important” people.

Strange how quickly all that changed, isn’t it?

Tags: border fenceborder wallsecurityU.S. capitolU.S. Congress