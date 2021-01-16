President-Elect Joe Biden has spent the last several months making his “immigration reform” desires very clear:

Tuesday is inauguration day.

And right on cue:

What are the odds this is a total coincidence, considering what Biden has made a regular campaign promise?

Not that Biden promising mass legalization of people in the U.S. illegally has anything to do with this kind of thing. *Eye roll*

That may well have had something to do with it.

Tags: border wallillegal immigrationimmigration policyJoe Biden