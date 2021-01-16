President-Elect Joe Biden has spent the last several months making his “immigration reform” desires very clear:

On day one, I’ll send a bill to Congress creating a clear roadmap to citizenship for Dreamers and the 11 million undocumented people already strengthening our nation. It’s long overdue. pic.twitter.com/ajO7uUb9po — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 4, 2020

Breaking: During his first days in office, President-elect Joe Biden plans to send legislation to congress that would provide a pathway to citizenship for 11 million immigrants who are in the country without legal status. https://t.co/z0ImiAT6OM — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 16, 2021

Biden’s plan “is the most aggressive agenda that I have seen on immigration reform from day one — not only the legislative package, but also executive orders,” said Hector Sanchez Barba, head of Mi Familia Vota https://t.co/Y0Md3LyCr2 — POLITICO (@politico) January 16, 2021

BREAKING: Biden camp plans early legislation to give citizenship to 11M illegal aliens; the bill would provide no stepped-up immigration enforcement or border security measures – LA Times — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 16, 2021

Tuesday is inauguration day.

And right on cue:

Caravan of at least 3,000 Hondurans is marching to the US-Mexico border in time for Biden to take over as president https://t.co/C1d511anPQ — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 16, 2021

What are the odds this is a total coincidence, considering what Biden has made a regular campaign promise?

EARLIER: A new migrant caravan headed for the United States advances towards Guatemala from Naco, Honduras. pic.twitter.com/NdCXTotJpw — The Hill (@thehill) January 16, 2021

Video shows migrants break through Guatemala's border security lines, entering Guatemalan territory through the El Florido Border Post and failing to comply with immigration and health requirements. pic.twitter.com/3Vk6gIkCeW — The Hill (@thehill) January 16, 2021

Not that Biden promising mass legalization of people in the U.S. illegally has anything to do with this kind of thing. *Eye roll*

Guess they got Biden's memo! — dtlawanderer (@dtlawanderer) January 16, 2021

Here we go again. What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/YSqanoRp83 — FederalistTX (@TxFederalist46) January 16, 2021

aaaannnd Here they come 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️😳😳😡😡 https://t.co/jizgeOAIwh — Askinginusa (@askinginusa) January 16, 2021

This will be the US on January 21 https://t.co/5I2pygVIaF — TCA Public Relations (@tcapr) January 16, 2021

They heard Biden got elected. https://t.co/pN3tSIE9jb — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) January 16, 2021

That may well have had something to do with it.