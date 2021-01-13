The 117th Congress kicked off earlier this month with Rep. Nancy Pelosi making it clear there would be changes in the House rules:

The newly reelected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rules Committee Chairman James P. McGovern introduced a new code of conduct ahead of the 117th Congress that includes “sweeping” reforms and promotes diversity and inclusivity.

In addition to permanently establishing an Office of Diversity and Inclusion and other diversity measures, the proposed package would “honor all gender identities by changing pronouns and familial relationships in the House rules to be gender neutral.” Previously, Congress operated under a binary rule that “words importing one gender include the other as well.”

Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was among those blasting the new rules on gender-neutral language:

Tulsi Gabbard tore into new House rules banning gendered pronouns, saying doing so denies "the very biological existence of women." pic.twitter.com/lrtSi9duOM — MRCTV (@mrctv) January 7, 2021

But today, during impeachment proceedings against President Trump, Nancy Pelosi made it clear that some of those gendered terms are still OK to say during speeches:

.@SpeakerPelosi, apparently forgetting about her prohibitions on “gendered" language: "I stand before you as a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a daughter. A daughter whose father proudly served in this Congress." pic.twitter.com/s2KzkxTNAw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2021

Uh oh. Speaker Pelosi just broke several House rules on gendered language. pic.twitter.com/bvYWCnaGh4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 13, 2021

Thanks for clearing up and making it known it’s OK to use those words after all, Speaker Pelosi!

Typical. Rules not followed by those that dictate it. Seen it all along with #covid19 — Captain Consumer (@Customersfire2) January 13, 2021

It’s going to be an interesting next couple of years to say the least.