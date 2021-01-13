We’re on the verge of the Democrats having control of the White House and Congress, and according to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez the Dems are considering some reeducation for the media — or at least segments of it:

AOC says commission being 'discussed' to help ‘rein in’ media environment after Capitol riot https://t.co/VdwFoTsZ9A #FoxNews — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 13, 2021

Will this even catch the attention of the Democrat water carriers in the media? Because it should:

AOC suggests adding “media literacy” as a mandate for a congressional “truth and reconciliation” committee pic.twitter.com/sv7UXMwvaO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2021

Presumably outlets that are already nothing more than press wings of the DNC would get a pass from too much scrutiny, but you never know.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, who last year said the point of protesting is to make people feel uncomfortable, said this week she’s still reeling after “half the House nearly dying” during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.