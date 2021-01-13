We’re on the verge of the Democrats having control of the White House and Congress, and according to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez the Dems are considering some reeducation for the media — or at least segments of it:

Will this even catch the attention of the Democrat water carriers in the media? Because it should:

Presumably outlets that are already nothing more than press wings of the DNC would get a pass from too much scrutiny, but you never know.

Enjoy the next few years, media!

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, who last year said the point of protesting is to make people feel uncomfortable, said this week she’s still reeling after “half the House nearly dying” during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

