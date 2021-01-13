As we told you last night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s list of impeachment managers who will present their case to the Senate (if the House votes to impeach and it gets to the Senate) includes Rep. Eric Swalwell:

Swalwell has been in the news (of outlets who have cared to even cover the story that is) for his involvement with a Chinese spy.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley says Pelosi picking Swalwell is an effort to get him back in the game, even though he still sits on the Intelligence Committee:

After four years of Democrats putting politics over the institution, Pelosi’s move with Swalwell isn’t all that surprising.

The House is expected to take a final vote this afternoon on a second impeachment of President Trump.

