Florida Republican congressman Brian Mast is an Army combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient. Today, Rep. Mast voted against impeaching President Trump, and CNN’s Jake Tapper got low, even for somebody on CNN:

Jake Tapper: "Congressman Brian Mast… who lost his legs by the way fighting for democracy abroad, although I don't know — about his commitment to it here in the United States" pic.twitter.com/GidrZHUzOe — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 13, 2021

This is DISGUSTING. CNN's Jake Tapper just questioned Rep. Brian Mast's commitment to American democracy. Rep. Mast is a veteran and lost both of his legs while serving this country. pic.twitter.com/JlfKCnz3VD — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) January 13, 2021

Even for something that was broadcast on CNN, that’s pretty awful.

There’s no other way to put it.

They have zero respect for our veterans. — KidDoc2 (@Kiddoc31) January 13, 2021

For those still talking about Max Cleland…how do you defend this? https://t.co/ul4vkVGLAw — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 13, 2021

Absolute classlessness on display from @jaketapper here. Totally sick thing to say. https://t.co/vUDNJ19ijh — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) January 13, 2021

Meanwhile, @JakeTapper's commitment to Democrats is unquestioned. — Rounds (@RoundsR) January 13, 2021

That’s unquestionably true.