Florida Republican congressman Brian Mast is an Army combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient. Today, Rep. Mast voted against impeaching President Trump, and CNN’s Jake Tapper got low, even for somebody on CNN:

Trending

Even for something that was broadcast on CNN, that’s pretty awful.

There’s no other way to put it.

That’s unquestionably true.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNDonald Trumpimpeachmentjake tapperRep. Brian Mast