On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence let House Speaker Nancy Pelosi know that he wouldn’t invoke the 25th Amendment or participate in her “political games.” Here’s the letter Pence sent to Pelosi:

Pence's full letter is here: pic.twitter.com/uHNcxtX3w5 — Sarah D. Wire (@sarahdwire) January 13, 2021

As a result, Pelosi’s plan is likely to be proceeding with another impeachment effort and naming House managers to present the case to the Senate, if there’s time to get that far:

And one of those impeachment managers will be Rep. Eric Swalwell:

Meanwhile, Pelosi has named the House impeachment managers. Vote expected late tomorrow Raskin (Lead Manager)

DeGette

Cicilline

Castro

Swalwell

Lieu

Plaskett

Neguse

Madeleine Dean — Sarah D. Wire (@sarahdwire) January 13, 2021

In the clearest sign yet that Pelosi plans to move quickly to send the article over to Senate, she just named her impeachment managers, with Jamie Raskin taking lead. Also: Diana DeGette; Cicilline; Castro; Eric Swalwell; Ted Lieu; Stacey Plaskett; Joe Neguse; Madeleine Dean — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 13, 2021

Eric Swalwell? You might remember his from a recent controversy:

Eric Swalwell will be an impeachment manager, despite Fang Fang controversy https://t.co/Dbi6DwcaWZ — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) January 13, 2021

Here’s Jesse Kelly’s take on that:

Eric Swalwell gets busted dipping the egg roll in the Chinese buffet and instead of getting demoted, he’s an impeachment manager. Learn. Who. You’re. Dealing. With. https://t.co/ov2jfkhC3K — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 13, 2021

Basically Swalwell’s being promoted after that? Unreal, but not totally surprising:

A month ago Pelosi said she didn’t “have any concern about Mr. Swalwell” having “close ties” to a Chinese spy and now she is making him an impeachment manager. pic.twitter.com/yflwR5e30O — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) January 13, 2021

For anyone who doubts that middling white men have a way of falling upward, I dare you to explain Eric Swalwell. https://t.co/NRQDTbs08K — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 13, 2021

What’s the leadership of China thinking? One only knows…

Chinese Intelligence must be laughing themselves into a coma, watching the United States function. "Wait, this guy was hoodwinked by one of our spies and they gave him MORE power?? HAHAHAHAHAHAHA" — Vellichor (@Vellichor_Cafe) January 13, 2021

What a joke.