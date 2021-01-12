On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence let House Speaker Nancy Pelosi know that he wouldn’t invoke the 25th Amendment or participate in her “political games.” Here’s the letter Pence sent to Pelosi:

As a result, Pelosi’s plan is likely to be proceeding with another impeachment effort and naming House managers to present the case to the Senate, if there’s time to get that far:

And one of those impeachment managers will be Rep. Eric Swalwell:

Trending

Eric Swalwell? You might remember his from a recent controversy:

Here’s Jesse Kelly’s take on that:

Basically Swalwell’s being promoted after that? Unreal, but not totally surprising:

What’s the leadership of China thinking? One only knows…

What a joke.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinaDonald TrumpFang FangJesse KellyNancy PelosiRep. Eric Swalwell